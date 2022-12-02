Spartan comedians turn Greek myths into golden comedy – Superior Telegram





SUPERIOR A play that dares to ask questions Greek mythology buffs might never have considered takes center stage at Superior High School Performing Arts Center from December 2-4. A set of deuling narrators played by Olivia Erickson, left, and Gwen Hall present on Greek mythology during a dress rehearsal for “The Greek Mythology Olympiaganza” at Superior High School’s Performing Arts Center on Wednesday afternoon 30 november. Jed Carlson / Upper Telegram Dueling narrators take it upon themselves to cover all of Greek mythology in Don Zolidis’ The Greek Mythology Olympiaganza. They navigate through the pantheon of tales, find comic gold and ask questions: Were Jason and the Argonauts the original super friends or just a bunch of pirates? What was the relationship between Hercules and his father, Zeus, really? What is the hidden meaning behind the waxen wings of Daedalus? Where is the island of lonely single women? Members of the public can expect to join in the fun on the Destroy All Monsters game show. Tip: Participants should refresh their chimera sounds. Add a series of myths that come to a screeching halt whenever they become inappropriate, bedtime stories that may or may not have bases in mythology, and a cautionary tale about a witch’s wrath. Jason, second from left, played by River Opack, rides with the Argonauts during a dress rehearsal for “The Greek Mythology Olympiaganza” at the Performing Arts Center at Superior High School on Wednesday afternoon, November 30. Jed Carlson / Upper Telegram The 90-minute PG comedy includes appearances from big names in Greek mythology, from Achilles and Apollo to Athena and Bob. More than 30 students are involved in the cast and the production team, led by Amber Gilbert. Performances are at 7 p.m. on December 2 and 3 and at 2 p.m. on December 4 at the upper secondary school. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students. Advance tickets can be purchased online. Sue, played by Hazel Lewis, left, shouts at her husband, Daedalus, played by Julian Robbins, during a scene during the dress rehearsal for “The Greek Mythology Olympiaganza” at Superior High School’s Performing Arts Center on Wednesday after -noon, 1 November. 30. Jed Carlson / Upper Telegram Narrator One, played by Gwen Erickson, left, holds an audience member’s headform next to Narrator Two, played by Gwen Hall, during a scene at the dress rehearsal for ‘The Greek Mythology Olympiaganza’ at the Performing Arts Center at Superior High School on Wednesday afternoon, November 30. Jed Carlson / Upper Telegram Hercules, played by Mitchell Koch, performs a moving monologue during a dress rehearsal for “The Greek Mythology Olympiaganza” at Superior High School’s Performing Arts Center on Wednesday afternoon, November 30. Jed Carlson / Upper Telegram Left to right Medea, played by Leah Gavin, left, turns a flirtatious girl, played by Belle Modeen, into sand in front of her husband Jason, played by River Opack, during a dress rehearsal for ‘The Greek Mythology Olympiaganza’ in the Upper High School Performing Arts Center on Wednesday afternoon, November 30. Jed Carlson / Upper Telegram

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.superiortelegram.com/news/local/spartan-thespians-spin-greek-myths-into-comedy-gold The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos