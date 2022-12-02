Brigitte Macron meets the Bidens in green dress and pumps at the White House – Footwear News

French First Lady Brigitte Macron brought sharp winter style to Washington this morning for a visit with President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. The Macrons’ visit notably marked the first official state visit since Biden took office as president in 2021.

For the occasion on the South Lawn of the White House, Brigitte dressed festively for the holiday season in a dark green dress. Her ensemble featured a high neckline accented with a bow and a knee-length hem, layered over dark tights for a formal finish. Above her dress was a dark green coat, given a touch of sharp glamor thanks to an all-over black sequin pattern and a waisted black center panel with a gold button. Both pieces were accessorized with black leather gloves to protect against the afternoon chill.

Jill Biden, Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron meet during an official State visit on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on December 1, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images



Brigitte’s look was a set of coordinating suede pumps. The black ensemble appeared to feature pointy toes, as well as stiletto heels probably totaling 3-4 inches in height. The style created a neutral base for the first lady’s ensemble while remaining versatile and sharp for a range of outfits. The couple also emphasized the formal nature of the visit.



Brigitte’s minimalist wardrobe is considered a standard of the French-chic aesthetic. Most of the French first lady’s shoes are from Louis Vuitton, which is one of her favorite brands – she also counts Vuitton designer Nicolas Ghesquière among her close friends. In addition to ankle boots, she can also be seen in pointed toe pumps and sporty sneakers in equally chic colors. Brigitte often wears blazers, dresses and pantsuits, as well as jeans and skinny pants, in sharp neutral tones. For formal occasions, she dons elegant dresses and gowns with minimal embellishments, most from French brands like Alaïa, Alexandre Vauthier and Dior.

