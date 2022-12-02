If Bogaerts comes out, fans can boo Henry in ‘classic’ fashion

The Bruins are an NHL record 13-0 at home to start the season.

Red Sox Nation is one Tweet away from seeing Xander Bogaerts end up in San Diego, Philadelphia or some other location outside of New England.

These two worlds are on a collision course.

Let us take you for a ride on the crazy train.

It’s not the red line leaving Park Street when the Prince and Princess of Wales are in town with President Biden. Expect both entourages to leave a carbon footprint the size of Mars in their fight against climate change.

The Boston Bruins will face the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park in the NHL Winter Classic on January 2. Those same Penguins of Sidney Crosby, Matt Cooke and Ulf Samuelsson belong to John Henry, LeBron James and Fenway Sports Group.

This is both a home game and a very, very distant competition for the Bs. The Bruins will play in the underbelly of the Fenway Sports Beast. Their home ice will literally be on John Henry’s turf.

The green monster. Wally. Hundreds of seats with obstructed view.

All property of FSG.

The Winter Classic could offer the masses their first crack at Red Sox ownership following Bogaerts’ departure. The hometown crowd is visceral and profane as the TNT cameras pan to Mr and Mrs Henry dressed in 87 Crosby jerseys in their club suite will not be missed. Since the game will air on TNT and not NESN, we hope such audio and visual gold won’t be limited to social media.

If the worst thing the Bruins can do these days is get NESN Jack Edwards to poke fun at Tampa Bays Pat Maroon’s girth, they’ve found Elsas Ice Palace and its many wonka bars.

I was going to say publicly that I want Charlie Jacobs to take all my money when it comes to Bruins Winter Classic loot. Any team that arrives in December unbeaten at home can feature on their shirts whichever representation of the Ursidae family they choose.

The cheapest seats for the Winter Classic located behind the center field scoreboard in Section 38 are $429 each, plus fees, on Ticketmaster.

That’s not quite Taylor Swift territory. But don’t bother telling Bruins fans to shake if their cartoon bear-clad team loses to the Pizzuti Henry Penguins while nursing a two-day New Year’s hangover. The metaphorical Bad Blood will be dark and deep.

The biggest Winter Classic storyline to keep us warm through 2023 is whether or not Mr. and Mrs. Henry show up for this game, especially if/after the Red Sox lose Bogaerts to an agency. free.

That’s barely six degrees of separation. The line goes straight from Bogaerts’ press conference in (Fill In The Blank) to Henrys’ wallet.

Henry appears regularly on his wife’s Instagram feed, attending social events or playing daddy with the kids. I didn’t know how many filters had been applied before the most recent image of Henry was shared from unknown points to the south.

Henry isn’t much for public comment these days, even though he owns a newspaper, cable channel, and several digital properties. Three weeks ago we learned that Henry & Co. were set to offload Liverpool FC. They can use the remaining billions of dollars to fund a bid for Washington’s NFL commanders.

No matter how many billions of dollars, euros or pounds Henry pockets to sell Liverpool, it becomes painfully clear that none of that money will be spent on keeping Bogaerts in a Red Sox uniform.

The nothingness surrounding free agency this offseason regarding the Red Sox has gone mostly unnoticed thanks to the hot starts shared by the Celtics and Bruins and the ongoing drama enveloping the Patriots.

Bruins win for Jim Montgomery. And no one misses disgraced former Celtics coach Ime Udoka, thanks to current NBA Coach of the Year Joe Mazzulla. (Mazz is +200 at DraftKings.)

The Red Sox Hot Stove warmed up for all the wrong reasons on Wednesday. Venerable scribe Peter Gammons shared the news on Twitter via a somewhat incomprehensible message that Bogaerts has cut ties with Boston and the shortstop will not be returning. Gammons said he heard this from three different offices.

We don’t know if any of these offices are located on Jersey Street. But it wouldn’t be surprising if it did.

Gammons was responding to another post from Athletic baseball writer Ken Rosenthal that was a general update on the situation in baseball’s free agency.

The multitudes were stunned for months by State Run Media to accept without anger or fury that the Red Sox weren’t going to pay market value for the best shortstop in team history. Like Tom Brady’s slow start, Bogaerts’ exodus has been underway for months. The two sides failed to reach an agreement before opening day. Bogaerts opted out of his contract after the season in November and became a free agent.

We were told the Red Sox made one or more offers to Bogaerts. The same organization (different GM, same owner) once offered Jon Lester $70 million in 2014 only to see him get $155 million from the Cubs a few months later. Lester, too, was in the twilight of his career.

There is always a chance that Bogaerts and the Red Sox could agree on a deal. Again, the Patriots are +100,000 to win Super Bowl 57. They also have a chance.

If Bogaerts ends up elsewhere before January 2, expect John Henry to hear about this and a few other issues during the Winter Classic.

If he bothers to show up.

Bill Speros (@RealOBF) can be reached at [email protected]