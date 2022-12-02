The bride wore a $200 vintage lace dress and no makeup for her upstate farm wedding





The wedding weekend kicked off on September 2 with an intimate rehearsal dinner at the Sheep Coffee at Hudson. The restaurant, which was recently named for The New York Times list of America’s Best New Restaurants, is a favorite of Trinity and Isseys who live near Chatham. It felt so good to kick off our celebration in a place we love so much, says Trinity. Were also supporters of any family business given our own experience working together. After dinner, they left with a box of their buckwheat scones. The next day, Trinity walked down the aisle, five weeks after giving birth, to marry Issey with a view of the bucolic farmhouse backdrop. Trinity wore a vintage lace dress by Lucia Zolea that she bought for $200. She layered celery green silk briefs from Kamperett and paired them with Ferragamo pumps. I bought the dress and chose it when I was pregnant but barely showed it, she says. Luckily it was a bit spacious so I figured I would have some wiggle room depending on where my body was after a few weeks postpartum. Her lace veil from Ofrenda Studio was embroidered with stars, and Trinity loved it so much she wore it all night. She didn’t wear any makeup except for a last-minute swipe of lipstick, borrowed from her bridesmaid. She also did her own hair, tying her half updo with a Sophie Buhai barrette. Meanwhile, Issey designed his own bespoke suit. Inspired by 1940s and 1980s menswear, he sketched the fit from scratch and sourced his own fabric direct from fabric manufacturer Dugdale Brothers. Then he took it all to a tailor on the Lower East Side who sewed it together. Trinity’s childhood best friend was her bridesmaid, while Issey’s brother was best man. Meanwhile, Issey’s mother kept her baby girl, Ruby, front and center throughout. (I was pretty nervous about having a newborn in the ceremony, but she slept peacefully through the whole process! Trinity says.) 1970s music played throughout: the wedding party went to Carole Kings Youve Got a Friend, where the bride walked into Stevie’s Wondering if It’s Magic. A family friend was officiating. The couple took their vows under a garden arbor flanked by native flora that the couple sourced and arranged themselves. She describes their ceremony as a total rush. I held on, but Issey and our officiant got very emotional and had to pause to collect themselves. I don’t think there were a lot of dry eyes in the group. They walked back down the aisle to Grazing in the Grass with a cowbell accompaniment. The whole thing was a treat for any 70s music lover, Trinity says.

