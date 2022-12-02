The Cincinnati native showcases fashion talent around the world

CINCINNATI (WXIX) — A Cincinnati native is showing her talent around the world with her fashion designs.

Asha Daniels’ inspiration came from her mother and a teacher who showed her that it was a possible career.

But his love for the industry and his confidence grew after taking on Project Runway.

Daniels, who designs as Asha Ama, was a third-place runner-up on Lifetimes Project Runway: Under the Gunn. She was even brought back to compete again for Project Runway All-Stars Season 5.

Seeing my look go down the runway, I’m like, yes my God, honey, Daniels said. I’m so excited I want to jump out of my chair. I like my look.

A look that won this competition, leaving a strong impression on actress and singer Zendaya, who graced the stage in Daniels’ outfit on tour.

Since then, Daniels has also had the honor of dressing several other celebrities.

I got to dress one of the ladies of Little Big Town for the Academy of Country Music Awards and it really confirmed who I was as a designer, because so often as a black woman in these spaces you can feeling like, oh, I don’t belong here, Daniels said. But the fact that I was able to accomplish these things really made me realize who I was and what I had to do here.

Living out her wildest dreams began in her hometown of Cincinnati.

Daniels says her mother was an avid seamstress and left a huge mark on the designs she makes today.

I went to a black Catholic church, St. Joseph, in the West End, Daniels explains. When I had my first communion, instead of having like a traditional veil, my parents collaborated and made me a white lace Nefertiti hat. So I had like this white lace crown. When I was a kid, I thought it was weird. But now, as an adult, I really appreciate that my parents really instilled a sense of self.

Daniels says that from there, her art teacher at Saint Ursula Academy encouraged her to pursue fashion after taking a design course, which she did, graduating magna cum laude from the program. CPU Dapp.

However, she says her first career journey was not as exciting as she imagined.

I did a lot of co-op so I got to see the corporate side of the fashion design world, which was fun, but it didn’t really let me be creative and express myself as an artist, as a black woman, and then I was nice I finished my co-op journey at Dapp doing fashion and couture design which I loved because I could be creative, but saw that I didn’t I wasn’t able to take credit for my own work, Daniels said. The pay wasn’t great and the hours weren’t great, so I said I knew I had that in me and I wanted to do this for a living. I will do it for me and my own name.

That’s exactly what she did.

Daniels has participated in Project Runway twice, which has opened many more doors, including now designing for the Lizzos dancers, known as the Big Grrrls.

She says the moment meant even more when the dancers posted a TikTok video dancing to Beyonce’s song, which was shared by Beyonce’s mother, Tina.

It was such a cute moment because I was like, this is my job and she’s posting it, Daniels says.

While Daniels currently lives in Brooklyn, she traveled to showcase her new moon collection.

Allowing his dream to come full circle, selling two fashion shows in Cincinnati, including the Afro Swag Hair and Fashion Show.

While she says it’s one of her proudest moments creating art and beauty on stage, she says it’s a greater reminder of her deeper calling.

You just have to remind people who they are, says Daniels. As a black woman, I am an advocate of reminding black women who we are. And just show us in beautiful lights celebrating our hair, our complexion. Our natural body because we’ve been told so many times that we have to change or be something different. And I think it was perfect the way God made us.

You can see all of Daniels’ collections on his website, Asha Ama.

She tells us her next goal is to design a piece for Beyonce.

