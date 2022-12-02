Dior Men Spring 2023 Capsule Collection Echos Californian Vibes

You probably haven’t heard of Eli Russell Linnetz. Still, the Californian head of ERL might just be the industry’s most influential fashion designer; This film student turned designer has worked with Kanye and Lady Gaga and made videos for Teyana Taylor. It would make sense that Kim Jones, our collaboration king, would seek out Linnetz and choose to show the capsule collection against the backdrop of Venice Beach, Los Angeles, a surrogate for the Verona Fair where Baz Luhrmann set his take on Romeo and Juliet.

This is Linnetz’s backyard‒ “I grew up in Venice Beach, I used to come to this street all the time,” Linnetz said in a pre-show preview, and this is where Jones would set the tone for the Dior Men Spring 2023 capsule collection.

Of his collaborator, Jones said, “Not only do I love his work, but working with a young designer on Dior Men and seeing things from his perspective was incredibly inspiring. It was both familiar and revealing, reaffirming why we both dreamed of working in fashion in the first place.

Our two visionaries for this collection were first introduced by mutual friends, and then when Jones arrived at ERL Venice Beach, California pop culture met the spirit of Parisian couture, where the very own sensibilities of the Jones’ fashions have merged his translations of the tailored couture elegance referenced by Dior with the contemporary, almost “everyone” outdoor technical ensembles.

Using Linnetz’s birth year, 1991, as the starting point for the collection, Jones matched their muse with the Dior archives of that year, ultimately settling on the maximalist elegance of Gianfranco Ferrè’s designs. It was then that the history of the Maison, combined with the singular vision of ERL, formed the threads of a collection that highlighted Kim Jones’ passion for inventiveness and collaboration.

Jones’ idea for this capsule was to seek to refresh the codes of Dior, and with ERL he found his ideal co-collaborator. According to Linnetz, Jones said, “Go into the archives and take what you want, create what you want; if it’s not Dior, I’ll let you know. Drawn to ornate gold embroidery, the ornamentation attracted Linnetz instantly. Yet within it there are references to Jones’ first collection with appeals to reverse tailoring and an emphasis on detail.

It’s the eccentricity of the atmosphere of Venice Beach with the seriousness of the Maison Dior. Among our favourites, the gray silk-blend Bermuda shorts with handmade wavy bead embroidery and ornamental shells, matched with the Mini Saddle Venice bag in metallic gold and the ERL B9S skaters in cream suede and this inimitable oblique jacquard.

It’s the embodiment of the ERL that truly celebrates the know-how of Dior Men. The spirit of the creative dialogue between Jones and ERL, embodied by a huge wave that breaks on Windward Avenue in Venice Beach, and returns to the ocean. Silk taffeta allows garments to move like water and, through the refraction of light on the details, highlights all the facets of the pearls: the feeling of Venice Beach in California revisited in a couture way.

Another editorial favourite: the heather gray cotton fleece hoodie with hand-made undulating bead embroidery and decorative shells. Each look plays on tones, founded by the padded tongues of the skate shoes where an airbrush accentuates all the exposed seams on the cannage blue satin kumo, giving a sense of depth and relief to the patterns. On the soles, a tiny tone-on-tone “Dior Oblique” pattern made with laser; these elements associated with a padded tongue with lots of wattine and large laces evoke not only the universe of the Californian skater but also the heritage of Dior. Distilled ERL quirkiness with a lens of sophistication. Welcome to the new wave of fashion.

Main image: Wide-leg trousers in brown woolen cavalry twill with hand-beaded embroidery on the sides; Venice saddle in natural shearling cane

Pictures Morgan O’Donovan for Dior