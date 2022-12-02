Adam Scott, leader of the Greens at the Australian Open men-women





MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) Big winners Adam Scott and Hannah Green highlighted their big-event mentality to enter contention after two rounds of the Australian Open men’s and women’s concurrent golf championships. Scott fired a bogey-less 7-under 63 on Friday to tie Victorias host club course record also set by local pro David Micheluzzi in the first round. The pair will face off in the final group on Saturday after Micheluzzi scored 71 points at Kingston Heath to tie for the lead with Scott at 8-under 134. Championship favorite and British Open champion Cameron Smith had a nervous afternoon before finishing the weekend on the cut line at 2-over after a 73 on Friday. The men and women will play on alternate tees on both courses in the first two rounds. in a historic first for a national golf championship. There was a 36-hole top-60 cut and ties for both championships on Friday and there will be a second top-30 cut and ties after the game on Saturday. Green had five birdies on her final eight holes to take the lead at the halfway point at 11-under 134 in the women’s event. She described the 6-under 66 as my best ball-striking round of the year and added that I felt like I was hitting pretty much where I wanted to. Western Australia leads a star-laden women’s rankings with the last five big winners in the top six, which also includes first-round leader Grace Kim. South Korea’s Jiyai Shin, partner of the Greens for the first two rounds, birdied seven in 68 to sit at 9 under, two strokes ahead of compatriot So Yeon Ryu, British Open women’s champion Ashleigh Buhai and Kim. Australia’s Minjee Lee continued her steady climb up the leaderboard to finish sixth under 5, six strokes down heading into the third round. Lee shot his second straight 70 on Friday. Five-time Australian Open champion Karrie Webb, who is semi-retired, had a 3-under 70 at Kingston Heath. She is 13 strokes behind her compatriot Green. Scott found his hitting touch on Victoria’s fast and true greens, rolling in an eagle attempt left to right from the rim of the 18th green. It was a good day with a lot of solid stuff and I just made my way through the course, Scott said. There are a lot of problems here and I was aware of them on every hole, but I managed to stay out most of the day, whereas yesterday I was in most of the day. So I changed things up and I’m in a good position for the weekend. The last two rounds will be played at the Victoria Golf Club. ___ More AP Golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/sports-australia-golf-cameron-smith-victoria-4fa446aa30ac393343c5ae87fc3c4151 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos