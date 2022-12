Meghan Markle wears a green Armani dress at the Indianapolis event

As POPSUGAR editors, we independently curate and write things we love and think you’ll love too. If you purchase a product that we have recommended, we may receive an affiliate commission, which in turn supports our work. In support of the Women’s Fund of Central Indiana, Meghan Markle traveled to Indianapolis to participate in an inspirational conversation centered on investing in women and empowering young girls. To benefit Nov. 29, two days before Netflix released the first ‘Harry & Meghan’ trailer, the Duchess of Sussex wore a chic emerald green dress by Giorgio Armani to chat with Rabbi Sandy Sasso during a moderate discussion. The knee-length number came with a twist keyhole front and long jersey sleeves, which she teamed with Manolo Blahnik suede pumps in bright purple. As Markle’s style choices often do, the green and purple combination can be special

clothing meaning. As originally reported by Page 6, the colors, in addition to white, represent the suffragettes on Women’s Sunday in June 1908. Purple represented loyalty, green symbolized hope, and white signified purity. Her polished look is likely a testament to her support for the Women’s Fund’s mission and event. The mum-of-two frequently uses color to send subtle messages through her clothes. Over the years, red in particular has become a powerful color for Markle. After stepping back from royal duties, she returned to the red carpet at the Salute to Freedom gala in November 2021 in a vibrant Carolina Herrera gown. More recently, she wore head-to-toe red again in a series of portraits with Prince Harry taken at the opening ceremony of the One Young World Summit. The “Archetypes” host dressed in a long-sleeved blouse with a scarf draped over the shoulder and straight-leg pants for photos. Ahead, see more photos of Markle’s latest meaningful look and shop the exact pieces she wore.

