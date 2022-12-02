Passion for fashion: the exhibition details the changes in Western men’s fashion

The first Chinese exhibition dedicated to changes in Western men’s fashion is on at the China Design Museum until March 12.

Visitors can learn about social changes, lifestyles, values ​​and aesthetics of different ages through the exhibits.

“For a long time, when I saw many male celebrities wearing unsuitable suits on various occasions, I had a strong desire to organize an exhibition that explores the development and social changes of Western men’s fashion with the aim of designing better clothes,” Hang Jian said. , curator of the Hangzhou Museum.

With some exhibits on loan from the National Silk Museum of China, the “Men’s Fashion Life in the 20th Century” exhibition is divided into five sections, namely Gentleman in Suit, Specialized Garments, Urban Sports and Casual Wear, Spirit of Rock ‘n’ Roll, and Pop and Consumerism.

Clothes are the culture that people wear.

Visitors can see how elite, high-class haute couture evolved into mass ready-to-wear fashion in a century.

The exhibition begins with costumes, considered the heart of the development of men’s fashion. A myriad of significant costume styles in the 20th century reflect the trend from rigor to simplicity and practicality.

Wars and changing social classes have also had an impact on men’s fashion. More and more people prefer practical and practical clothes rather than delicate items.

Ti Gong

Men’s fashion was generally based on a conservative model: a shirt and tie, a handmade plain suit, a hand-knitted sweater.

“Expensive formal costumes reinforced the hierarchy and superiority of certain classes, and also showed obedience to the social aesthetics, etiquette and lifestyles of the time. They were the identity marks of status , wealth and nobility of men,” said Ji Xiaofen, curator of the National Silk Museum of China.

The decisive turning point in men’s fashion occurred in the second half of the 20th century.

In the late 1950s, modernists launched a new youth culture. Italian slimline, bumfreezer, cheap and colorful suits became popular, which evolved into a new trend in men’s fashion.

The fitted trousers and the collarless jacket, famous for being worn by the Beatles, were the most popular items for trendsetters. This was called the “peacock revolution” which took place in the 1960s.

Hipsters defied the strict rules of masculine etiquette that had persisted since Victorian times and began to wear velvet and other items previously deemed too feminine for a man.

“The ‘peacock revolution’ made gorgeous dresses no longer a privilege for women. Men were trying to achieve gender equality in everyday dress,” Ji said.

As the 1970s approached, traditional distinctions between menswear and womenswear blurred. Blue denim jeans, originally a counter-cultural garment, were widely worn and promoted by global brands. Clothing has become increasingly unisex and informal.

“The exhibition presents the diverse aesthetics of men’s fashion after the 1970s, passing through Rock ‘n’ Roll and Pop art. There was no longer a clear distinction between the dressing of the elites and that of the masses Everyone is the master of their own fashion, and clothes become the best expression of their own personality,” Ji emphasized.

The China Design Museum opened in 2018 inside the Xiangshan Campus of the China Academy of Art in Hangzhou. The museum was built and founded at a time when China was beginning to realize the importance of design, and more and more Chinese manufacturers were looking to upgrade from “Made in China” to “Created in China”.

Ti Gong

Exhibition information:

Date: Until March 12 (closed on Mondays)

Venue: China Design Museum

Address: 352 Xiangshan Road

352