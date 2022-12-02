Huskies fall in heartbreaking fashion for Beavers 66-65

The Washington Huskies entered Corvallis 6-1 on the year to face a new look Oregon State The Beaver team for the conference season opener. The Huskies arrived confident after 3 straight wins, but were ultimately heartbroken after falling to the Beavers 66-65, in dramatic fashion and potentially losing a key player to a serious injury.

Even before the game started, there was already more disturbing news that came out with Starting Center Braxton Meah was in a walking boot and unable to play tonight. After a career-high 18 points and 7 rebounds, that wasn’t the news Mike Hopkins and the already absent Huskies were looking for Senior Noah Williams with an injury.

For a team that is already off to a slow start, losing a key player like Meah wouldn’t help the situation but Frank Kepnang made his first start of the year and got off to a fast start with an early dunk. The dunk came off a nice feed from PJ Fuller to quickly take a 4-2 lead. Keion Brooks would also hit his first bucket and a pair of free throws to go with a Cole Bayema three points to take a 9-6 lead. Unfortunately, this would be the last advance of the 1st halftime as the Beavers roared back to go on a 20-0 run.

The big run started when Franck Kepnang appeared to have an open dunk but lost his footing which barely touched the rim. This led to a transition layup for Dexter Akanno plus a flopped technical foul called on Cole Bajema for an untraditional 3-point play. With Kepnang’s failed dunk and 3-point play, a whole slew of errors and missed shots would be unleashed on the Huskies’ side, which helped Oregon State take an 18-point lead.

During this 7 minute streak, UW went with a few new lineups which included Koren Johnson, Keyon Menifield and Langston-Wilson play in the area. Koren Johnson, who normally played high in the zone, was moved into the corner of the zone and Johnson lost Dmitry Ryuny twice to three-point shots wide open in the corner.

Turnovers and wide-open shot misses also played a big role in the 20-0 run that saw plenty of 1-on-1 play and little ball movement, but the Huskies still had several open shots that wouldn’t go down. UW would start 1/10 from 3 in the first 12 minutes.

The Huskies will finally end the bleeding with a PJ Fuller vol which led to a transition dunk from Keion Brooks to reduce the score to 27-11. Then moments later, Keyon Menifield found Keion Brooks for a Monster dunk that was fouled and ended a 3-point play. The Huskies were able to cut it to 34-22 with 4 minutes left, which included a pair of Keyon Menifield 3-pointers, but a few more UW turnovers would allow Oregon State to cut their lead back to 16.

The Huskies switched to Man to Man defense in the final 4 minutes, but Dexter Akanno managed to score a tough layup. Then, on the Huskies’ very next possession, Freshman Guard Keyon Menifield threw a pass easily intercepted by Dmitry Ryuny for a breakaway dunk. UW would score the next 4 points to enter halftime down 12-38 from 26. It looked like it could have been a lot worse, but still down double digits from Oregon State, it didn’t. was not the position the Huskies expected.

2nd Half Dawgs would make another run

The Huskies have gone into this game trailing at halftime 5 times this season, but have come back to win 4 of those games, so it was no surprise to see Washington make 2 more.n/a half race. The Huskies would start on 2n/a halftime with a 10-2 run to reduce the lead to a 6-point game after dropping as much as 18 points in the first half.

Freshman Koren Johnson was a catalyst throughout the game, but landed some really big shots in the 2n/a half to help lead the charge. His first 3 of the game came with 14:33 left to shoot within 42-39. Then on the next possession, Koren Johnson threw a wraparound pass for an easy Franck Kepnang dunk.

With 11:45 remaining in the first half, things were starting to go down 45-42 in the direction of the Huskies and it looked like UW was about to make a big run. UW managed to create a steal but returned it immediately afterwards, which would be UW’s first turnover of the half. Glenn Taylor would then make UW pay by hitting their first 3 of the game to reduce the lead to 6.

Then tragedy struck for the Huskies, when Franck Kepnang fell awkwardly by the baseline and screaming in pain while clutching his right knee. The big man Husky who plays with a ton of energy and passion was in agony and had to be helped off the field with 11:03 to play.

Already without Braxton Meah, the Huskies had to go small the rest of the way with Langston Wilson and Keion Brooks at 5. The Beavers would take advantage right away and the Huskies would not score for 6 minutes after Kepnang was injured.

Koren Johnson would break the drought on a three-pointer with 6 minutes left, then immediately create a steal that led to a fuller PJ layup. 5 quick points in under 20 seconds, all created by Johnson.

It looked like the Beavers would pull away again, but the Huskies wouldn’t leave. With the Beavers up 59-49 with 4 minutes left, the Huskies were going on a 16-2 run to give UW a 3-point lead with 39 seconds left. Jamal Bey would wait until the 40th second of 2n/a halftime to score his first bucket of the game and give Washington its biggest lead of the 2n/a halftime at 65-62.

Glen Taylor was fouled with 18 seconds and hit two free throws to shoot within 1, then Keion Brooks was immediately fouled to shoot a 1 and 1. Brooks calmly hit the first but was short on the 2n/a attempt that led to a mad dash for the ball. The scramble allowed Oregon State to come out in transition and score a tying layup plus a foul on Cole Bajema. The foul looked highly questionable as on replay it did not appear Bajema had touched Dexter Akanno, but Akanno then made the free throw for the Beavers header with 8 seconds left.

UW would have one last crack which resulted in a Keion Brooks 3 attempt as time expired. The Beavers beat the Huskies in heartbreaking fashion at Corvallis with a final score of 66-65.

Keion Brooks would lead the Huskies with 21 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks and 8/11 shooting, but was one free throw away from a potential UW win. Cole Bajema would finish with 12 points but struggled to shoot 2-7 from three. Koren Johnson earned maybe player of the game honors for UW with 11 points, 2 assists, 2 steals and drew multiple charges with pesky defense. Koren played very well in the 2nd half and who knows where UW would have been without him.

Ultimately, it would be heartbreaking for several reasons for the Huskies. Losing a late lead was painful enough, but losing emotional leader Frank Kepnang to the Huskies, potentially in the long run, could be devastating for Washington. We’ll have to see what reports come out but it didn’t look good for Big Franck.

The Huskies will need to recover from the loss and prepare for another conference game against the Colorado buffaloes this Sunday at the Alaska Airlines Arena at 12 p.m.