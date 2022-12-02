Fashion
World Cup roundup: Japan dominate their group in extraordinary fashion
Hello, happy Friday everyone, and here’s a quick roundup of the World Cup for you.
Obviously there’s a lot to be said for Japan, Spain and Germany, and where football stands in the build-up to the winning goal, but first of all, can we just take a moment to give the Japan what it should they did in this group.
Trailing 1-0 at halftime against Germany in their opener, they turn in the second half, take advantage of German hubris and turn things around to win 2-1. Then they lose to Costa Rica who were completely demolished by Spain in their opening match. And then last night they were down 1-0 again at half time, having conceded early too, and once again overturned that deficit to go on and win the game.
Leaving everything else aside, it’s a remarkable streak of results and to top the group like they did deserves a lot of credit. I saw people talking about how Spain didn’t really try last night, and I’m a bit confused as to what game people were watching. Japan defended very well, and they had to defend very well because Spain were trying to score. I don’t believe they sat down or anything like that.
As for the Japanese goals, Unai Simon wasn’t great for the first one, he had Almunia wrists for that one, but the whole discussion is about the second one and if the ball was out of play before he did not return. we were served on TV, it really looks like:
But when you see it from above, you can see that by the smallest of margins, the whole ball didn’t go over the line:
Honestly, I think this is a question that people will continue to argue about until the kingdom comes, and I suspect opinions in Germany will differ from those in Japan. Maybe one thing that got lost in the discussion is the quality of the return ball, maybe it was just fortuitous, but the chop between the post and the defender to allow Tanaka to score was quite brilliant .
And as I said, Japan defended very well after that. We saw Takehiro Tomiyasu come in and play his part for the rest of the game and injury time, and that’s one aspect of this game that won’t cause as much discussion as the small amount of ball that was/wasn’t t touching the line, depending on your point of view.
In the other match, Costa Rica actually led 2-1 over Germany for a few minutes, which gave us a scenario where the two big European teams would have been eliminated, but they proved to be too strong at the end. end and ran out 4 -2 winners.
An underrated feature of this World Cup has been the sheepish man-of-the-match photos. For example, Kevin de Bruyne after Belgium’s lucky victory over Canada in their opening game:
And now we can add Kai Havertz to the list, standing with his Budweiser trophy after Germany’s exit:
I mean, haha.
Japan won the group and will face Croatia on Monday, while Morocco’s ‘reward’ for top of their group is a game against Spain on Tuesday. On paper, they probably would have thought it would be Spain or Germany either way, and they’ve done well enough in the tournament so far to be sure they can get a result in this game.
Earlier today, Belgium came out in vaguely ridiculous fashion after a 0-0 draw with Croatia. The first half was endlessly boring, the second an astonishing series of missed chances by the Belgians and Romelu Lukaku. To be fair to him, he’s barely played this season due to a hamstring issue, but a player of his experience really should have done better with some of the opportunities he’s had. You just can’t miss them at this level and expect to pass.
Also worth noting is the tackle of the tournament so far from centre-half Josko Gvardiol. Later, as Lukaku swung his leg to apply a finish close to the post (which probably would have ended up in the parking lot anyway), the 20-year-old shoved a foot in at the last second to clear the ball away. We’ll probably be asked to vote for Tournament Goal and Tournament Save, but maybe we need a new reward so defenders can get the props they deserve.
Today Arsenal are expected to be interested in Brazil as Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli are set to start against Cameroon, while Switzerland against Serbia with Granit Xhaka as Switzerland captain could be a tasty treat. . There is a certain history there, like there is with Ghana v Uruguay taking place this afternoon.
Alright, let’s leave it there for now. There’s a brand new Arsecast for you below in which I chat with the writer and producer of the excellent Netflix documentary, FIFA Uncovered. Enjoy!
