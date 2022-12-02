Fashion
Emma Stone dons a navy maxi dress as she grabs coffee while filming new ET movie in New Orleans
Emma Stone looked stunning as she was pictured on the New Orleans set of her new movie ET on Wednesday.
The makeup-free actress, 34, cut an on-trend figure in a navy maxi dress and brown sandals as she juggled coffee and a green smoothie during filming.
Last month she wasspotted filming a dramatic scene playinga seriously injured character being transported in an air ambulance.
Emergence: Emma Stone cut a trendy figure in a navy maxi dress as she had coffee on the New Orleans set of her new movie ET on Wednesday
A tired-looking Emma lay on a stretcher as ‘paramedics’ ushered her into the helicopter, with one even setting up an IV for her.
She closed her eyes as her co-stars gathered around her, all dressed in uniforms and tending to her.
One of her co-stars, who appeared to be actor Jesse Plemons, appeared to be playing her love interest. As Emma lay weak on the stretcher, he placed a comforting kiss on her hand.
The actor, dressed as a police officer, stroked Emma’s forehead as “paramedics” led her to the helicopter.
Stunning: The makeup-free actress, 34, continued her outfit with brown sandals and also juggled a green smoothie during filming
In reality, Emma was fine once the cameras stopped rolling.
She seemed to beam a smile once she was settled inside the helicopter – a stark contrast to her more frail appearance earlier.
Meanwhile, a film crew was assembled, recording the scene as it unfolded several feet away.
Little is known about AND’s plot, but the film features an all-star cast that is expected to last until mid-December.
The project was first announced in late September, revealing that Stone and Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn will be reuniting with their The Favorite writer-director Yorgos Lanthimos.
They are joined by an ensemble cast that includes Jesse Plemons, Margaret Qualley, Willem Dafoe, Hong Chau and Mamoudou Athie.
Lanthimos is directing from a script he co-wrote with Efthimis Filippou (Dogtooth, The Killing Of a Sacred Deer), with plot details kept under wraps.
wow! Last month she was seen filming a dramatic scene playing a seriously injured character who was being transported in an air ambulance (pictured May 2022)
