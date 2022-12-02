



Fashion is one of our most important cultural artifacts, says Elise By Olsen as the International Fashion Research Library opens in Oslo with an exhibition dedicated to Press release

Elise by Olsen has established herself as something of a prodigy in the fashion industry, having been nominated for a Guinness World Record as the world’s youngest editor when she founded Recent paper at the age of 13. Ten years after many efforts that included Wallet magazine and a guest edition of AnOthermag.com in 2019 By Olsen has now opened a library to the public. Located in the old Oslos West Railway Station, a short walk from the courtyard of the new National Museum of Norway, is the International Fashion Research Library; a space that aims to become the world’s most comprehensive repository of specialized fashion research and contemporary fashion publications. 18 For Immediate Release: The Art of the Press Release The library started with an exhibition, For Immediate Release: The Art of the Press Release, which hosts a selection of rare fashion press releases and promotional texts, and is co-curated by By Olsen and Californian curator and critic Jeppe Ugelvig. Fashion is one of our most important cultural artifacts, an expression of our values ​​and fascinations, and a sense of a moment in time with social, political and economic dimensions, By Olsen tells AnOther. Yet, as so much of her print is created for commercial or informal purposes, she rarely receives the close study she deserves. It was under this impetus that By Olsen decided to open its own library, cultivating and housing a treasure trove of print magazines, photo books, lookbooks and much more, dating from the 1970s to today. Most of the library’s collection was donated by his mentor Steven Mark Klein (also known as Steve Oklyn) who died in Manhattan last year, where he worked as a cultural theorist and fashion archivist , cultivating a rich archive of its 70 years. Photograph by Magnus Gulliksen. Courtesy of the International Library of fashion research These documents included the humble press release. Distilling the essence of a fashion collection into words is necessary work, a study of meaning to translate textiles into prose, clarifying the complicated art of haute couture design for press and consumers. Centered on 14 fashion practitioners, the exhibition retraces the press releases of designers whose Alexander Michael, Dries Van Noten, Virgil Abloh and Walter Van Beirendonck, written by people like Seward MahoroLaura Gardner, Patrick Scallon and Nikolaas Verstraeten. The evolution of the press release has changed significantly over time, also with its distribution and dissemination. Our oldest piece in the collection is a Vivienne Westwood press release t-shirt from 1978, up to Mowalolas’ PDF press release of S/S23, says By Olsen. Fashion has gradually become very inclined to the language of conceptual art, sometimes over-explaining itself, over-conceptualizing itself. The language of fashion used to be much more , as can also be seen in our exhibition. Photograph by Magnus Gulliksen. Courtesy of the International Library of fashion research Change also reflects culture. Dating back to a pre-smartphone era without PDFs or social media, the ease and speed of finding information has changed dramatically, but By Olsen (who previously listing her favorite fashion publications for us) is unwavering in her dedication to print. Prints in general are tangible, collectable and sensitive; an antidote to the rapid media cycles of the present, she says. The library and its exhibits are also spaces that offer something that a website cannot offer: an experience. At the library, where we’ve had a lot of young students struggling with the material, they’re incredibly interested in stories and memories of the past, as a way to create the future. For Immediate Release: The Art of the Press Release is lit at The International Fashion Research Library in Oslo until March 1, 2023.

