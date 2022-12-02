A sneak peek at over 20 new stores in NorthPark, West Village, Galleria and Stonebriar

Retailers like to time new store openings twice a year, and this is one of them. The other is spring/summer. The changing of the seasons pushes us to buy new things.

Dallas is a regional mall, especially for holiday shopping. Consumers are making the trip not only from small towns in Texas, but also from surrounding states and abroad. We were highlighting new stores that opened in time for the busy holiday shopping season.

Shoppers visiting the Stonebriar Center will find lululemon is now open in the Frisco Mall. The workout brand also opened a pop-up store in Arlington Highlands. And for your cheerleaders, Planos Shops in Willowbend has the first rebel athlete shop.

miniso, a Chinese retailer that has expanded into other states, has just arrived in Texas. The retailer sells toys, household items, cosmetics and Christmas stockings. Stores have just opened in Stonebriar, Grapevine Mills, The Parks Mall in Arlington and Hulen Mall in Fort Worth.

North Park Center

Abercombie & Fitch returns this month to NorthPark with one of its new concept stores. Its opening mid-month in 4,000 square feet of space on the lower level across from Macys.

Abercrombie announced the new concept in August and described it as a getaway-themed aesthetic with a stylish nod to a swanky hotel lobby. Think about the start of a long weekend, the retailer said. The brand targets millennial and Gen Z shoppers, and this is its first new concept store in Texas.

It’s the first year in a decade that the retailer, which had 2021 sales of $3.7 billion, opened more stores than it closed, and it expects more in 2023. Like many mall-based clothing retailers, A&F has fallen on hard times, and after being in NorthPark since 2006, it moved in 2016 when its lease was not renewed. He also had some of his own diversity issues.

A&F, 130, had an aggressive TikTok strategy to reintroduce itself to young people and moving beyond its reputation as a preppy brand for teens in the early 2000s to become a more inclusive retailer with diversity communicated through models and fashion influencers.

Last week, Abercrombie & Fitch Co., which also owns Hollister and Gilly Hicks, reported third-quarter results that beat Wall Street expectations, and the 751-store retailer raised its outlook for the year.

The new Abercrombie & Fitch store concept opens in December 2022 at the NorthPark Center. (Abercrombie & Fitch)

The Abercrombie & Fitch store is on the first level near Macy’s. (Abercrombie & Fitch)

New stores are opening in the hallway with Eataly and between Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus:

Luxury boutique for Australian women Scanlon Theodore opened in 3,000 square feet of space. The brand’s 35-year-old boutique was designed as a series of three salons, each with distinct atmospheres and including a VIP area. NorthPark is only its fifth store in the United States

The dressing room of Australian luxury women’s boutique Scanlan Theodore at the NorthPark Centre. (ED REEVE)

Hello Yoga is a Los Angeles-based premium sportswear brand. Fashion designer Anine Bing is also from Los Angeles. His store opened at the end of October. Look at me also open end of October. The clothing brand is based in Copenhagen.

At the top level, Sarah Flint moved into a permanent space between Nicole Kwon and Upwest. The New York-based shoe designer was a pop-up store last Christmas.

Between Neiman Marcus and Dillards:

Maria Tash opened its first fine jewelry and luxury piercing store in Texas at NorthPark. Tash is considered the developer of the Curated Ear technique which combines multiple studs and rings on one ear to create a custom design. She started doing it in the 1990s in New York’s East Village. This store has become more upscale since those days.

Margiela House is a fashion house founded in Paris in 1988 by a Belgian. How’s that for the European? Clothing and accessories for men and women are included.

Kourtney Isaacson, 26, shops at sportswear retailer Vuori at the NorthPark Center in Dallas. (Ben Torres / Special Contributor)

Down the hall from Nordstrom to Macys:

Mountain is a California-based activewear brand made with performance fabrics with properties like 4-way stretch, UPF protection, moisture wicking and odor control. It’s on the first tier in a space that was vacated in mid-2020 when Microsoft permanently closed its stores during the pandemic. Vuori will be right next to Nike when it moves across the mall and opens a two-level store next year. H&M left to make way for the larger Nike store.

A Los Angeles men’s and women’s casual clothing retailer, Buck Mason, is open. The same goes for the tailor-made men’s clothing store Hive & Colony.

Need a pit stop? Dallas-based La La Land is open between Auntie Annes and Paciugo on level two near the food court.

Reagan Carter shows off a set of warm-ups to his family as they shop inside Back Mason at NorthPark on Black Friday. (Ben Torres / Special Contributor)

Melisa Hernandez, 27, left, and Fernando Perez, 26, work with employee Renee Hazard as they shop for a bespoke suit for their wedding at Hive & Colony in NorthPark.

(Ben Torres / Special Contributor)

West Village

Dallas-based men’s watch brand Jack Mason opened its first store in the West Village. The brand was founded in 2015 and its lines of watches cost between $249 and $999.

Southern California jewelry brand Gorjana opened its first store in Dallas in the West Village. Her pieces are designed to mix, match and layer. She sells gold plated and solid gold necklaces, earrings, bracelets and rings. A pair of gold-plated necklaces costs just over $100. Stores have opened in Austin and Houston, and next year one is planned for Southlake Town Square.

Gorjana’s first store in Dallas opened in the West Village at 3699 McKinney Avenue in November 2022. (Gorjana)

Dallas Gallery

Of course, we still need stationery. Bonsai Paper Co. sells greeting cards, gift wrap, journals and other small gifts. The store also offers gift wrapping services. It’s in tier three between Nordstrom and Macys.

Piercing Pagoda Joke opened a 1,100 square foot booth on the second level across from sister chain Zales Jewelers. The rebranded and refreshed longtime brand has created a flagship at the Galleria with a needle piercing salon and an assortment of its 10k and 14k gold, silver and diamond jewelry. Online orders from Banter.com can also be picked up here, and the kiosk also handles local same-day deliveries.

Offline by Aerie is a sportswear brand of American Eagle Outfitters that sells workout leggings, sports bras and tops. It also sells workout dresses and skirts. It is open on level two at the south end of the mall near Gap.

A few other stores opened in late summer and fall that are worth mentioning again, including two Dallas-based retailers: Gregories and Flea style.

Brittany Cobb, founder of Dallas-based Flea Style, stands outside her new boutique at Galleria Dallas. This store opened at the end of July 2022. (Dallas Gallery)

Local e-commerce

If you don’t want to go to an actual store but are looking for a local brand to shop online, Dallas-based Detail Provisions Co. said it has a solution for you. From its Dallas warehouse, the company provides e-commerce services to several local brands that sell a variety of gift items ranging from candles, watches, outdoor toys, Mahjong sets, clothing, luggage , charcuterie boards and cookbooks.

Detail Provisions Founder Paul Song said products ordered by noon will be delivered to Dallas the next day and no later than December 24 from the following North Texas-based retailers and e-commerce brands: La Vie Style House, The Mahjong Line, Jack Mason, Rye 51, Q Clothier, Yosi Samra, Autside, Malibu Apothecary, Joy Creative Shop, The BakerMama, Eve & Max, The Truman Factory and Hook & Albert.

