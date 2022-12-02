/fashion/trends/meet-the-models-of-all-seasons-111669979094909.html

With summer temperatures of 45 degrees Celsius in Delhi, a man wearing a yellow paisley shirt with a waistcoat and an unstructured linen jacket with a matching pocket square is sure to stand out. When Jivi Sethi arrived at one of Delhi’s prestigious clubs frequented by pensioners and serving bureaucrats, the staff were amazed. Thinking he might be a diplomat, they seemed unsure of what language to speak to him. In this mix of Eastern prints and Western styles, it was hard not to think of Mughal Emperor Jahangirs fateful encounter with Englishman Thomas Roe in the early 17th century and imagine Sethi auditioning for both roles in a biopic.

Sethi shuttled between Delhi and Goa, where he ran a small boutique hotel and helped make Assagao a magnet for fancy shops and restaurants before he died in his early 60s a few years ago . His clothes ranged from bandhgalas and achkans to Kerala mundus and technicolor dashiki, which men wear in West Africa. He once arrived at a dinner for eight in Delhi in a lime green upholstery suit, long before bright colors such as Bottega green became a color for this season. As Virginia Woolf wrote, No matter what trifles they seem, clothes change our view of the world and the view the world has of us. Designer Rajesh Pratap Singh told me recently that Sethi has an innate understanding of textiles and style, which allows for a constant and enriching dialogue between them. He remembers how well Sethi paired Jaipur designer Brigitte Singhs’ printed shirts and colorful waistcoats with Pratap Singhs jackets. He just got it. There was no one like Jivi in ​​that sense, says Rajesh Pratap. Once a week, I think, Jivi should have been here.

The lesson I took to heart watching Sethi was to dress up more and ignore the rising tide of casual dress precepts. Sethi was an unseen inspiration while working on this column, an experience that made me seek out other models as well. This is an inherently subjective exercise, but one that serves to expand one’s sense of style. Setting a gold standard for dressing well and living well, Tejbir Singh, 70+, editor of Seminar magazine, is at the top of my list. Whether he’s escorting his diners to their cars around midnight in his sleek kurtas and shiny turbans or wearing a minimalist square-shaped white Muji shirt with breeches and boots for a summer dinner in Delhi, he always looks the part. He’s not shy about borrowing styles, wearing a Himachali topi instead of a turban on his morning walk and even an Argentinian poncho in the winter.

At the other end of the age spectrum are designer Jenjum Gadi and actor Rahul Khanna.

Designer Jenjum Gadi wears every color imaginable



To follow the two on Instagram is to enjoy a playful take on menswear. Gadi, 40, is that rare designer who not only avoids black but wears every color imaginable. He might wear a multicolored shirt and orange shorts to a do-it-yourself family picnic in his native Arunachal Pradesh. A few weeks later, he’s wearing an open-necked shirt reworked from a hand-dyed throw that adorned a couch in his home. Gadi explains his approach in simple terms: Colors really make me very happy. In the Gadis style there is an element of what writer Susan Sontag has described as the essence of Camp’s exaggeration. Gadi says, however, that he doesn’t think in those terms or even about flowing clothes: I don’t end up designing just for men or just for women. If it feels good, it feels good.

In a season of themed dress codes for wedding dinners, Rahul Khannas could come down to Peter Pan. He defines young at heart even though, improbably, he turned 50 this year. Khannas’ trademark is to wear his suits with t-shirts while Chokore’s accessories such as pocket squares and bow ties are worn cheekily and flirtatiously, even untied with a tuxedo, with the partly unbuttoned shirt. The problem is that actors and models can wear styles that the rest of us can’t. Few of us could wear pink jackets as boldly as Daniel Craig or Ranveer Singh or even perhaps conceptualize the deep blue tuxedo that Henry Cavill wore in the past. Still, I feel emboldened to at least try to wear a T-shirt with a suit jacket. I started using pocket squares to embellish the plain Fab India waistcoats and even the chic silk ones from the Rashid store in Jaipur. What Khanna encourages, while wearing fushia pink shorts paired with an improbable umbrella of the same color, is that we take ourselves less seriously. This is good advice as men get older and often more pompous and need to be followed well beyond the wardrobe. This is also true of Mumbai filmmaker Mahesh Mathais’ approach to shirts; his collection of floral and jazzy print shirts should fill a few wardrobes and are accompanied by brightly colored pants.

European diplomats and Rajput hoteliers are expected to be cosmopolitan and confidently dressed. Even so, Portuguese Ambassador Carlos Pereira Marques is unusually elegant. I met him at a dinner party in Delhi this summer in baby pink chinos teamed effortlessly with a blue blazer, white shirt and clutch that, in miniature, metaphorically tied everything together. The ambassador gave up wearing ties after four years in India. Of course, if it’s a very, very formal event, then I wear them. (In India), I learned to dress more casually, more freely, he says. I’ve never met Rajasthani hotelier Manvendra Singh Shekhawat, but I did meet him on one of those pages of men’s magazines, where the subject asked about his clothes usually goes through a succession of French brands. Instead of a style statement, it looks like an advertisement for herd instinct. In contrast, Shekhawat has repeatedly credited his Jaipur tailor Mohsin Khan for his superbly tailored bandhgalas, hunting jackets and breeches. When we spoke a few months ago, I was impressed by Shekhawats’ passionate defense of artisans and her concern that their children were abandoning these professions en masse. His worry is that too many of us are content with mediocre off-the-shelf clothes while being reluctant to pay master tailors what they deserve. All of these men are role models in some way. We can benefit from their example: Shekhawats’ commitment to craftsmanship is one lesson, Gadis’ unrestrained color is another. It’s also worth emulating Khanna and Tejbir Singhs, a quiet but bold claim that when it comes to dressing, the cliché that age is just a number might actually be true.

Most tailors, even high-end tailors, don’t always look the part. Yunus Ahmed, who runs avant-garde bespoke tailoring Y&O in Bengaluru, wears fabulous light English wool jackets with jeans and presides over a shop that’s an Aladdins cave of English suits, cufflinks and belts. In Bangalore, a city that has reduced menswear to the boring bare necessities, Y&O can look like a beleaguered Savile Row Indian establishment. Instead, he’s always busy, and chic wedding tuxedos are among his bestsellers. In different ways, Ahmed and others are setting standards for India’s younger generation of stylish dressers. Sethi would approve. He deflected the compliments by replying in Punjabi: Saadi te tor vakhri ai. Loosely translated, it meant, I have some kind of loot. When we dress up, we could all do with more of that adventurous spirit.

Rahul Jacob was travel, food and drink editor for the Financial Times in London and is the author of Right Of Passage, a collection of travel essays.