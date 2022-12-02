It’s the most festive time of the year and if you’re trying to figure out what to wear for the holidays, you’re not alone. Want to know the most popular Christmas party dress colors?

The fashion experts at Karen Millen let’s say it’s green. They analyzed Google Trends data to find that green is the most Googled Christmas party dress color in Florida. Moreover, it was the most searched color in all other US states.

To be even more specific, Floridians didn’t just search for “green,” they searched for “emerald.” It’s a brighter, more vibrant shade of green and has been a party favorite for a few years. I have the five most popular colors listed below. However, I thought the color that came in at number six was good too.

The sixth most popular Christmas party dress is a tie between blue and purple. Each color has three states that seek them the most.

New Hampshire is the only state to search for a blue Christmas party dress the most. The other two states looking for navy blue, a shade of dark blue, are Missouri and New Jersey.

The states most in search of a purple Christmas party dress are Kentucky, Massachusetts, and Oregon. This puts purple in sixth place along with the color blue.

Commenting on the study, a spokesperson for Karen Millen said:

The holiday season is filled with events where attendees want to show off and stand out, which is why finding the perfect Christmas party dress is so important to many people. It’s not always as easy as it seems.

Here are the most popular Christmas party dress colors