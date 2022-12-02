Kamala Harris dazzles in black dress at Joe Biden’s State Dinner: Photos – Hollywood Life









Image credit: Samuel Corum – Pool via CNP/MEGA Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner hosted by President Joe Biden and First lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The vice president arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shoulder black dress. The upper part of the dress featured sparkles that shimmered in the light. More related news: Vice President Harris didn’t walk the carpet before the state dinner. Mayor of Houston Sylvester Turner posed with Kamala as the festivities unfolded. He posted a series of photos, including one of Kamala, on his PageInstagram. The big event was marked as an effort to revitalize American ties with France, as President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, the First Lady Brigitte Macron, were present. When asked why he chose Macron as his first guest for a state dinner, President Biden replied: Because he is my friend, according to the BBC. Jill later added: We hope French citizens everywhere will feel the warmth of our welcome. May our friendship grow stronger, our bonds deeper, and our future brighter as we deepen our partnership. US and French officials said Vice President Harris looked forward to meeting Macron during his visit to continue developing a relationship with the French leader, for example. CNN. The pair also joined to discuss their respective countries’ space programs. They even visited NASA headquarters the day before the state dinner to discuss the Americas’ commitment to putting astronauts back on the moon after the 1972 moon landing. Twitter video, Emmanuel suggested that the next human to take a giant leap for humanity is French, as he told Kamala, I have a candidate for you to fly to the moon. Hot Items Currently trendy now



Meanwhile, the heated tent on the South Lawn provided space for 300 to 400 guests, who enjoyed a menu of caviar, live lobsters and sparkling wine, according to the BBC. The state dinner also featured a live musical performance by Jon Batistethe former musical director of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The state dinner has been a tradition since 1874 when King David Kalakua of the Kingdom of Hawaii was welcomed to the White House by President Ulysses Grant. The event has continued to be held under most presidents since 1874. The last state dinner was held in 2019 by the then president. Donald Trump, where he hosted Australian leaders. Related link Related: Kamala Harris Parents: Everything to Know About VPs Awesome Mom and Dad

