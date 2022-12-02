Fashion
Fashion has become soft and squishy, which is a comfort in difficult times | Fashion
I was in the shops the other day, just looking. Except I wasn’t just watching, I actually had a good feeling. In Cos, I gave a cozy and tasty down jacket a surreptitious squeeze, like I was testing a peach for ripeness. Taking a shortcut by John Lewis, I was stopped in my tracks by a tantalizing display of cashmere knitwear in juicy shades of orange and melon that begged for a hit. Can anyone walk past a pile of fluffy sweaters without feeling a quick sensation? I definitely can’t be trusted to keep my hands to myself.
Then, as I passed by H&M in my cloud-soft Ugg boots, I obviously realized that even the handbags were squishy. My favorite, light as air on its thin chain strap, was so stuffed and padded you could use it as a pillow, so I gave it a hug. I used to behave like a kid in a candy store every time I walked into a fashion store; These days, I’m more like a fruit junkie at a greengrocer, squeezing everything in sight for what’s not just in season, but deliciously ripe.
Fashion has become sweet. The sharp seam is finished and the soft edges are in. To see this change at its most dramatic, just take a look at the coats around you the next time you walk down the street. What I still consider a Proper Coat wool, defined silhouette, button fastening has become a minority choice, relegated to obscurity by endless versions of padded outerwear.
From boxy, chunky North Face-style down jackets for teenagers, to practical, easy-to-clean padded vests for mums who run the school, and sleek, lightweight belted coats with diamond or onion-shaped quilting that have the To look chic on a trouser suit for the office, there’s a squishy coat for everyone these days.
And squishiness now has patterns on the rest of your wardrobe. The cult Bottega Veneta Cassette handbag that won Instagram a few years ago has a lot to answer for. You know this one: a grid of buttery plump squares, oversized from the brand’s classic leather weave, that looked as delicious as a plate of ravioli. The soft bag Vogue dubbed it the comfort pouch is everywhere now, from handbags that can be crushed under your arm to fluffy clutches that you can squeeze like a stress ball.
Shoes, too, have lost their edge. This season’s party shoes have cushioned soles instead of stilettos, soft marshmallow tubes instead of cheesecloth ankle straps.
It was a truism that you had to suffer for fashion. It was taken for granted, at least by women, that there was a trade-off between elegance and comfort. It seems old fashioned now. The jersey-clad days of lockdown, when clothing became a comfort blanket rather than armour, left a legacy of near-zero tolerance for clothes that don’t feel good. To which the only sane answer is: hooray. The world seems to be sinking deeper and deeper into madness with each passing day, which makes fashion placing a new priority on comfort immensely encouraging.
But this being the fashion, naturally it cannot be all sensible and practical. Soft fashion isn’t just about feel, it’s also about comfort as an aesthetic. Ironically, part of the appeal of plush, quilted fabrics is that they read as cozy and plush even if you’re shopping online and can’t feel the fabric. Comfort soothes the eyes, as well as the body.
This season, Loewes shoes are embellished with partially deflated rubber balloons. At the last Moschinos show in Milan, cocktail dresses were accompanied by pool inflatables, attached to an inflatable lifebuoy ring at the hem of one dress, a beach ball as a purse. Silly, yes, but it makes you smile. That’s what feelgood fashion is.
Model: Shazeeda at Body London. Hair & Makeup: Sophie Higginson using Bumble & Bumble and Medik8. Coat: 66north.com. Bag: from a selection, demellierlondon.com. Jumper: samsoe.com
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/fashion/2022/dec/02/fashion-has-gone-soft-and-squishy-which-is-a-comfort-in-hard-times
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Fashion has become soft and squishy, which is a comfort in difficult times | Fashion
- Pickleball Bermuda Bash starts on Saturday
- When Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone openly said ‘I don’t do cameos’: Flashback
- Indonesia earthquake displaces 73,000 people – Mission Network News
- Bollywood actor and biker Amit Sadh brings home a brand new Triumph Tiger 1200 adventure bike
- Canadian golf great Mike Weir closes the day on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- Why abandoning zero Covid is Xi Jinping’s best chance of averting catastrophe
- Jokowi to KPU: Be careful, technical questions can become political
- Gujarat – Prime Minister Narendra Modi concludes campaign in Gujarat and addresses 31 rallies
- Women’s Hockey Watches Colby Game After An 11 Tournament Performance – The Bowdoin Orient
- Germany helps pay energy bills as prices rise – BBC News
- ‘Orange Is the New Black’ actor Brad William Henke dies at 56