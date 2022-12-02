Fashion has become soft and squishy, ​​which is a comfort in difficult times | Fashion

I was in the shops the other day, just looking. Except I wasn’t just watching, I actually had a good feeling. In Cos, I gave a cozy and tasty down jacket a surreptitious squeeze, like I was testing a peach for ripeness. Taking a shortcut by John Lewis, I was stopped in my tracks by a tantalizing display of cashmere knitwear in juicy shades of orange and melon that begged for a hit. Can anyone walk past a pile of fluffy sweaters without feeling a quick sensation? I definitely can’t be trusted to keep my hands to myself.

Then, as I passed by H&M in my cloud-soft Ugg boots, I obviously realized that even the handbags were squishy. My favorite, light as air on its thin chain strap, was so stuffed and padded you could use it as a pillow, so I gave it a hug. I used to behave like a kid in a candy store every time I walked into a fashion store; These days, I’m more like a fruit junkie at a greengrocer, squeezing everything in sight for what’s not just in season, but deliciously ripe.

Fashion has become sweet. The sharp seam is finished and the soft edges are in. To see this change at its most dramatic, just take a look at the coats around you the next time you walk down the street. What I still consider a Proper Coat wool, defined silhouette, button fastening has become a minority choice, relegated to obscurity by endless versions of padded outerwear.

From boxy, chunky North Face-style down jackets for teenagers, to practical, easy-to-clean padded vests for mums who run the school, and sleek, lightweight belted coats with diamond or onion-shaped quilting that have the To look chic on a trouser suit for the office, there’s a squishy coat for everyone these days.

This season’s dance shoes have cushioned soles instead of stilettos.

And squishiness now has patterns on the rest of your wardrobe. The cult Bottega Veneta Cassette handbag that won Instagram a few years ago has a lot to answer for. You know this one: a grid of buttery plump squares, oversized from the brand’s classic leather weave, that looked as delicious as a plate of ravioli. The soft bag Vogue dubbed it the comfort pouch is everywhere now, from handbags that can be crushed under your arm to fluffy clutches that you can squeeze like a stress ball.

Shoes, too, have lost their edge. This season’s party shoes have cushioned soles instead of stilettos, soft marshmallow tubes instead of cheesecloth ankle straps.

It was a truism that you had to suffer for fashion. It was taken for granted, at least by women, that there was a trade-off between elegance and comfort. It seems old fashioned now. The jersey-clad days of lockdown, when clothing became a comfort blanket rather than armour, left a legacy of near-zero tolerance for clothes that don’t feel good. To which the only sane answer is: hooray. The world seems to be sinking deeper and deeper into madness with each passing day, which makes fashion placing a new priority on comfort immensely encouraging.

But this being the fashion, naturally it cannot be all sensible and practical. Soft fashion isn’t just about feel, it’s also about comfort as an aesthetic. Ironically, part of the appeal of plush, quilted fabrics is that they read as cozy and plush even if you’re shopping online and can’t feel the fabric. Comfort soothes the eyes, as well as the body.

This season, Loewes shoes are embellished with partially deflated rubber balloons. At the last Moschinos show in Milan, cocktail dresses were accompanied by pool inflatables, attached to an inflatable lifebuoy ring at the hem of one dress, a beach ball as a purse. Silly, yes, but it makes you smile. That’s what feelgood fashion is.

Model: Shazeeda at Body London. Hair & Makeup: Sophie Higginson using Bumble & Bumble and Medik8. Coat: 66north.com. Bag: from a selection, demellierlondon.com. Jumper: samsoe.com