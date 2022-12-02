The unoriginal reign of Fast Fashions – The Minnesota Daily





When did wearing the same outfit as someone else stop being awkward?

Joshua Badroos Thrift stores like St. Vincent de Paul in St. Paul allow for more ethical consumption of higher quality clothing.

Fast fashion, a business model characterized by lightning-fast but ethically questionable clothing production, deflates personal style and poses a moral dilemma for consumers. Although effective, this trend-based business model creates a lack of originality. Fast fashion has completely ruined personal style. People buy it because everyone else is, said Simone Youssef, a University of Minnesota alumnus and fashion enthusiast. To see him now with everyone dressing the same, his soul overwhelming. Fast fashion is more about business than tailoring or personal style. Fast fashion retailers pay attention to social media and high fashion trends, then use this information to mass-produce fashionable clothes at low cost. Once the demand for a specific style has passed, it’s easy and inexpensive to repeat this process with a new trend. In the era of trends, conformism is widespread. This desire for conformity contributes to overconsumption as trends and micro-trends pass faster than ever, consumers hoping to be fashionable end up buying more clothes to compensate. Trends were seasonal. Today, trends are no longer seasonal; they are daily, Youssef said. People overconsume like crazy. You see it on social media; you see the paths of hundreds of items. Fast fashion was meant to be a means of accessibility. Online shopping is crucial for taking over fast fashion. It seems like no one goes to the mall or physical stores for their clothes anymore, even when buying in person lets you gauge the quality of an item. Mass-produced fast fashion is rarely high-quality, and SHEIN’s apparel is no exception. SHEIN is a hugely profitable fast fashion retailer valued at $100 billion in April, according to the the wall street journal. With shirts that can cost as little as $2, one can see the appeal of overselling, even when fast fashion items tend to go bad after just a few washes. Either way, this overconsumption is popular. Videos with the #sheinhaul hashtag have amassed over 7.3 billion views on TikTok, which is only fueling the fire of fast fashion. This popularity is impressive, considering SHEIN’s ethically questionable business practices. Working conditions in SHEIN factories resemble those in sweatshops, according to Audience eyes. Migrant workers employed at SHEIN factory in southern China are crammed into windowless rooms in scorching heat, with no way to earn overtime or take breaks, Swiss watchdogs investigate adequate. Ultimately, however, this is just another example of Americans turning a blind eye to abusive and shady business practices. Some of us, it seems, are willing to compromise both our moral compasses and our quirky style for $2 polyester t-shirts.

