American, French and Lebanese fashion at Biden’s star-studded state dinner





Big names in global politics rubbed shoulders with stars from the entertainment elite on Thursday, as US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron for a state dinner to the White House. US government officials gathered with business leaders and celebrities such as Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Stephen Colbert, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and vogue editor Anna Wintour, creating a fashionable spin on the political rally. Scroll through the gallery above to see some of the best dinner party trends More than 330 guests were also treated to a performance by Grammy-winning musician Jon Batiste, who attended with his wife Suleika Jaouad, who looked radiant in a modest yellow Oscar de la Renta dress. Batiste arrived in an elegant tuxedo from the American brand Bode. Musician Jon Batiste arrives with his wife Suleika Jaouad and family members. AP Photo The theme for the dinner was red, white and blue, a nod to the American and French flags and to “our common values: liberty and democracy, equality and fraternity,” Biden said. The first ladies embodied the theme in their outfits, with Jill Biden opting for a long-sleeved navy blue column dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline by Oscar de la Renta, which featured lace patterns and nude lining. Brigitte Macron wore a white Louis Vuitton turtleneck dress with silver details at the waist and neckline. Both presidents donned classic black tuxedos. US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden greet French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. APE American actress Ariana DeBose represented the designers from the Mena region, who wore a long black dress with a thigh-high slit and black and gold asymmetrical shoulders from Lebanese atelier Tony Ward. American model Teigen wore an off-the-shoulder pale pink silk maxi dress by unknown designer with gemstones on her puff sleeves, while husband Legend also opted for a classic black tuxedo. Actress Jennifer Garner was there with her daughter Violet Affleck, who celebrated her 17th birthday that night. The duo paired up in black dresses, Garner in Ralph Lauren and Affleck in an ankle-length Carolina Herrera number. Louis-Dreyfus, who arrived with her son Charles Hall, wore a dark velvet dress by French-Filipina designer Monique Lhuillier, paired with a Tyler Ellis clutch. Uruguayan-American fashion designer Gabriela Hearst looked particularly chic in a structured, shoulderless Spring/Summer 2023 dress from her own collection in black, gold and white with puff sleeves. Wintour, who sets the annual global fashion agenda, wore an all-black vintage Chanel look from 1983. The sophisticated dinner menu, created by White House executive chef Cristeta Comerford, included caviar, Maine butter-poached lobster and orange chiffon cake with fresh cream ice cream for dessert. Brigitte Macron, dressed in a black dress and Gianvito Rossi pumps, accompanies her husband Emmanuel Macron to the Elysee Palace on June 2, 2015. AFP Updated: December 02, 2022, 12:42

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion/2022/12/02/american-french-and-lebanese-fashion-at-bidens-star-studded-state-dinner/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos