Zo Kravitz celebrated her 34th birthday in a timeless black halter dressPhotos





Eternal cool girl Zo Kravitz turned 34 in Zo Kravitz’s most predictable way: at Saint Laurent. Did that mean we liked her classic black dress less? Absolutely not. The actor wore one of his friend Anthony Vaccarello’s form-fitting halterneck dresses to the Saint Laurent Rive Droite party in Miami Beach, at the launch of an exhibition organized by Madonna to mark the re-release of her 1992 book , Sex. As the Into The Groove singer, whip in hand, went vamp chic in a blazer and fishnets, Kravitz relied on the innate sensuality of Saint Laurent designs to help her feel her best during her big day. A blue mani was the perfect subtle contrast to this draped black halter dress with its floor-length hemline. Alexandre Tamargo/Getty Images Friends of the brand, including Hailey Bieber and Kate Moss, have been won over by Vaccarello’s recent fluid, flowing designs that spell out subtle sex appeal, but Kravitz has always loved this less is more and languorous approach to himself. dress up (unless she’s covered in crystals and nothing else at the Met Gala, of course). Day to day, she lives in waistcoats, silk skirts and Mary Janes which are enhanced, of course, by the fact that these unassuming daily staples are from The Row or her beloved YSL. If this solid but flimsy evening wear sets the tone for the rest of her 30s, there’s no drastic change coming. Instead, Kravitz, all internally lit skin and tiny tattoos, brings things back to what serves him. It was an outfit that stood out for its sheer simplicity and seemed all the more chic for it. Thirty-four not only looks good on Kravitz, but is a welcome reminder to anyone that true timeless fashion doesn’t have to be complicated. This post was originally posted on British vogue.

