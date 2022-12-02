Fashion
Among charter schools in suburban Greater Boston, dress codes are anything but uniform
We don’t have a dress code, said Jonnie Lyn Evans, the school’s executive director. It’s just not part of the culture here.
While school dress codes have long been litigious in public charter schools, they have come under renewed scrutiny at Mystic Valley Regional Charter School in Malden after a student was criticized in August for wearing a hijab.
Following the incident, headteachers met with members of the Muslim community to discuss making it easier for students to request religious exemptions to the dress code.
Of the 21 charter schools surveyed in the Greater Boston area, 13 currently have precisely defined uniform policies, six have looser dress codes, and two have no formal code at all, underscoring the wide range student dress standards, expectations and compliance.
Dominic Slowey, spokesman for the Massachusetts Charter Public School Association, said charter schools are subject to the same legal restrictions as public schools when it comes to dress codes.
While mainstream public schools are careful about clothing that encourages hate speech or is otherwise too provocative, enforcement of dress codes is rare. According to state law, School officials shall not restrict students’ rights to personal dress and appearance unless such officials determine that such personal dress and appearance violates reasonable standards of health, safety, and cleanliness.
To South Shore Public Charter School at Norwell, students are required to wear a polo shirt with the school logo. To Marlborough Advanced Academy of Mathematics and Science Charter School, uniforms are also required and must be purchased from Tommy Hilfiger or Lands End. Meanwhile, in schools like Christa McAuliffe Charter School at Framingham, students are only prohibited from wearing clothing that could disrupt the learning environment.
Nystrom said the Collegiate Charters dress code helps reduce clothing costs for families and eliminates peer pressure among students who might otherwise worry about wearing the latest styles. He said uniform khakis, a white or button-up polo shirt and closed-toe shoes in black or brown have changed little since the school opened in 2013.
He said the Lowell charter school offers spiritual days and other non-uniform days as rewards for following the policy, though some students still choose to wear their standard outfits.
Our uniform compliance is really a commitment between our parents and our students, Nystrom said. We had no problems.
But not all schools are as strict as Collegiate Charter or as smooth as River Valley. Many fall in the middle, like Rising Tide Charter Public School in Plymouth. Michael OKeefe, school principal at Rising Tide, said the dress code is meant to guide students in dressing for schoolwork. Students should treat their studies as if it were a professional job, OKeefe said, and dress accordingly.
However, the school does not require a uniform and allows students to decide for themselves what to wear as long as it does not contain hate speech, violence, profanity or drugs and of illegal activities, OKeefe said, the result of decades of evolution. of a once strict dress code. Other current restrictions include hats or head coverings, with exceptions made for sincere religious beliefs, OKeefe added.
So that they can express who they are and who they are becoming, [clothes] cannot interfere with health or safety, OKeefe said.
If a student repeatedly ignores the dress code, OKeefe added, they will have a community standards meeting with the student counselor and principal or vice-principal. But because the dress code at Rising Tide is rather flexible and intuitive compared to schools with uniforms, OKeefe said student violations are rare.
It’s not a major battleground here, he said.
To KIPP Academy Lynn Collegecommunications manager Sam Cooke said administrators rolled back the uniform policy in 2021 as they focus on a return to in-person learning following the COVID shutdown.
And then we got feedback from families who would like to review the uniforms, Cooke said. I have noticed that even if students and families don’t agree with the uniforms, they are still able to commit to them because they were involved in the decision making.
Cooke said KIPP aims to use rare uniform violations as an opportunity for discussion with students, asking What’s going on here? What can we do to support them?
Heather Zolnowski, Executive Director of Benjamin Franklin Classic Public Charter School in Franklin, said the school board decided about a decade ago not to implement a one-size-fits-all policy. At the time, she said, Benjamin Franklin had a stricter dress code, which today has evolved into a relatively relaxed set of rules: clothes must be in good condition, must not display vulgar or inappropriate references, and may not reveal underwear. or buttocks, she said.
Zolnowski said the school rarely sees uniform violations and generally does not send students home for infractions. Three years ago, the student council petitioned the board, arguing that jeans and denim do not disrupt the learning environment.
And the board agreed with them, Zolnowski said. It’s a conversation that remains open. Were not immutable.
Zolnowski said new parents frequently ask if the school will switch to uniforms, but most families prefer the current dress code.
To South Shore Public Charter School at Norwell, Alicia Savage, the executive director, said she can’t even remember the last time their common-sense, indulgent dress code was violated.
A similar scenario unfolded at River Valley in Newburyport, where Evans said the school almost never encountered any clothing-related issues among its students.
The only explicit dress restriction students have at River Valley is their footwear, Evans said, but not for any traditional reason. Students carry inside, usually soft-soled shoes to keep floors clean as this is their main workspace.
A lot of work is done on the floor, she says. I don’t think this was going to be your classic example of a charter school in Massachusetts.
The school nurse is armed with a small collection of comfortable clothes if anyone comes to class with anything that disrupts the educational process or threatens the health or safety of any individual, according to the schools parent handbook 2023.
But at a school with such loose restrictions, Evans said there were no hard and fast rules for determining which clothes were disruptive or dangerous.
I just know it when I see it, Evans said.
Katie Mogg can be contacted at [email protected] Follow her on twitter @journalistkation Daniel Kool can be contacted at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @dekool01.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bostonglobe.com/2022/12/02/metro/among-charter-schools-greater-boston-suburbs-dress-codes-are-anything-uniform/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Among charter schools in suburban Greater Boston, dress codes are anything but uniform
- Gophers take the ice at Michigan State December 2-3
- AINsight: Is there something in the air?
- Herschel Walker takes credit for Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka’s ‘intelligence’
- Expect to back ‘friend’ PM Modi during India’s G20 Presidency: US President Joe Biden | India News
- Callisto Protocol Review: Relentless Survival Horror
- NHS Trust punished doctors raising safety concerns, whistleblowers allege – BBC Newsnight
- Indonesia’s Position in the US-China Rivalry – OpEd – Eurasia Review
- Actress Octavia Spencer will receive her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
- ‘There is definitely room in competitive tennis in the future’: Divij Sharan | Tennis news
- Zo Kravitz celebrated her 34th birthday in a timeless black halter dressPhotos
- ‘You can pretty much name your price’: Critic says Kroger-Albertsons merger would hurt Alaskans