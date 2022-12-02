Fashion
Style and grooming for men by Yatan Ahluwalia: looking towards 2023
Decoding the lead look
Hair: Faded on the sides, long on the top.
Eyebrows : Natural
Face: Smooth skin with a neat two-day stubble.
Lips: Fresh and thick
Body: Smooth and defined.
Others: Cartoon print pajamas.
The key looks of 2023
Bikers and races: The trend is extremely strong with a variety of racing jackets, tracksuits, gloves and pants inspired by motorcycle aesthetics.
Center jeans: Jeans will be reinvented. The denim-on-denim look is here to stay. It’s time to break out those denim shorts, jackets and also those comfy denim joggers. Wear them together for over-the-top denim.
Men will be boys: A return to childhood with shirts, sweatshirts and t-shirts with motifs straight out of comics, seahorses, figurative characters and caricatures. Be on the lookout for color block designs in bright tones.
It’s ok, it’s working fine: The office look continues to disguise itself. Due to the pandemic and a massive shift to working from home, casual performance clothing for men has taken center stage.
Put on your outfits: Costumes are going to dominate like never before. Slim, structured silhouettes with one- or two-button hip-length jackets, tapered trousers and shirts with short, pointed collars.
A sporty atmosphere all year round
Both comfortable and trendy, the tracksuits are certainly, the years pass to the outfit! There will be sportswear influences on clothes, shoes, bags and watches. Wear as many sports jackets, sweatshirts, sweatpants, joggers, and full tracksuits as possible. Pair the look with athletic or running shoes. From daytime to early evening, and even in nightclubs: sportswear will continue to reign.
The motorsport look: With bikers and racing in the spotlight, this tracksuit is completely on par with the fashion trends of the year and will give you a very sporty and clean look. It is perfect for activewear and sportswear and can be worn all year round, on and off the pitch.
Colors of the year
Pastels will be back, ushering in a feeling of freshness and lightness. Think light gray, sky blue, lavender and dusty pink. The palette will not be feminine, but certainly more fluid and non-binary.
Navy blue, pure white and charcoal gray will still be strong. Some amount of black and frequent use of psychedelic primary colors like red, yellow, orange and green, especially on shoes and other accessories. Silver and copper will be the dominant metallic tones with soft use of gold.
prints
The power of the flowers : Subtle floral prints on shirts and jackets. The flower, in all its forms, will be a major inspiration. So will images and illustrations of young boys, toys and cartoon characters on t-shirts and ties.
Eastern influences: Formal wear will have Moorish Moroccan patterns, intricate Mughal-inspired prints and soft embroidery.
The Wild West: A style that can suit almost anyone, whether you prefer a shirt with stitch detailing, skinny jeans or hardwearing western boots. The look is retro, but perfectly suited to today’s more casual and masculine style of clothing.
The main clothes of the year
Casual Jackets: From casual workwear to semi-formal workwear, jackets will return in various fits, shapes and forms. Go for low or collarless styles and choose between buttons or zippers. Remember to keep the length short and just above hip level.
Knitwear: A game of textures. A rush of pastels on the round neck and full sleeves and all-season tops. With or without anything on it!
Tracksuits: Perfect for spring and fall. Invest in a pastel or dark palette in super soft and comfortable fabrics. High round necks and short lengths recommended. You can choose between a snug or comfortable fit.
Jeans: Fitted and fitted styles with an emphasis on the crotch and hip area. Light blue, white and beige will be the dominant colors of the year. Wear them casually or tuck the ends into ankle boots or high-top sneakers.
Cargo pants: Once the fashion world’s biggest misstep, cargo will reclaim its place among the biggest trends of the year. Thanks to their multiple pockets and the fact that they are both comfortable and versatile, they are a fantastic choice, especially if you want to take a few things with you.
Miro Shorts: Yes, men will show more legs than girls. Time to show off those well-defined thighs and calves as much as possible. Size matters here: nothing larger than six or eight inches should be worn.
Accessories in the spotlight
Sun glasses: Expect to see a variety of shapes and forms. The round is the trendiest shape this year, while metal and black will be the must-have colors.
Bags: The backpack and the sports bag are going to be used for travel, leisure and your gym or dance class. At work, the bags will become both smaller and flatter. I suggest cross or cross bags for everyday use.
Watches: Multifunctional smartwatches will continue to grow in popularity, but there will be a soft but sure return to classic watches with leather straps, dials and hands for semi-formal and formal attire.
Shoe: Footwear used to be separated into easily identifiable categories like dress shoes, work boots, athletic or casual sneakers. But as the tide turns, sports shoes and trainers will be worn just about everywhere, including at work. This year, red is the color of your feet and sustainability is a strong trend.
Athletic and running shoes will be in the lead, followed by lace-up loafers, high-top or high-top sneakers, and finally dress shoes with closed round toes. Sandals? The less you see them, the better. And on the beach and by the pool, go barefoot or not be there at all.
The hair
Dark hair: Yes, it’s actually an international trend and we couldn’t be luckier. Gray is acceptable and if its color it will only be brown, black and burgundy.
Faded and cropped styles: Short cuts, military crews and faded sides for boys and men of all age groups and face shapes. Center and top can vary from ultra-short to mid-length.
Hair care: As the air gets dirtier and extreme weather conditions become common, nourishing the scalp, cleansing and conditioning the hair will be of vital importance.
The face
Sunny complexions: A focus on brown and twilight complexions. Fortunately, the end of fairness and whitening products. Good skin on fair skin is the mantra of years of grooming.
Moisturizing & Anti-Aging: The products of the year will be serums that will make us look younger, fresher, keep our skin well hydrated and treat acne-related problems.
Natural products: The year will see a release of all artificially made and chemical-based products. Flowers, vegetables, fruits and plant extracts for everything including hair care, skin care and personal care products.
The body
The chest : Next summer’s area of focus is the chest! Shorts, tops and vests in transparent and transparent fabrics and materials. Expect to show off, unbuttoning shirts, wearing mesh tops, deep v-cut tees and muscle vests.
The rear part: Lots of attention on the back with cuts focused on highlighting the hips. Indoors, you can wear jockstraps over boxers to give the area some shape and lift. Think of them as push-up bras worn by women.
Powerful fragrances: Heady scents that last long and stay strong! Lots of wood, Oudh, musk and leather as base and top notes. As clothes go neutral, smells will become more manly than ever.
The author is a consultant and trainer in image, style, grooming and etiquette.
From HT Brunch, December 3, 2022
Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch
Join us at facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/lifestyle/brunch/mens-style-and-grooming-by-yatan-ahluwalia-looking-into-2023-101669997180479.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Style and grooming for men by Yatan Ahluwalia: looking towards 2023
- 4.0 earthquake shakes Big Pine in Inyo County – KMPH
- The Dark Truth About The Making of The Wizard of Oz
- Pentagon launches investment arm to foster innovation
- The US economy added 263,000 jobs in November
- Work begins on the third Cherry Cricket site, first in the suburbs
- Donald Trump’s lawyers may have made a huge mistake – Mother Jones
- Today’s Briefing D: SDF Halt Patrols with US in Syria; What Erdogan wants; F-15 leaving Okinawa; No more DPRK sanctions; And a little more.
- Disney’s new AI can make your favorite actor look older or younger
- PSA: Stadia has started issuing refunds for Google Store hardware purchases
- Hilaria Baldwin Returns to the Red Carpet After Baby in Cutout Dress
- Tusshar Kapoor unhappy with ‘Boycott Bollywood’ trend