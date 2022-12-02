Style and grooming for men by Yatan Ahluwalia: looking towards 2023

Decoding the lead look

Hair: Faded on the sides, long on the top.

Eyebrows : Natural

Face: Smooth skin with a neat two-day stubble.

Lips: Fresh and thick

Body: Smooth and defined.

Others: Cartoon print pajamas.

The key looks of 2023

Bikers and races: The trend is extremely strong with a variety of racing jackets, tracksuits, gloves and pants inspired by motorcycle aesthetics.

Center jeans: Jeans will be reinvented. The denim-on-denim look is here to stay. It’s time to break out those denim shorts, jackets and also those comfy denim joggers. Wear them together for over-the-top denim.

Men will be boys: A return to childhood with shirts, sweatshirts and t-shirts with motifs straight out of comics, seahorses, figurative characters and caricatures. Be on the lookout for color block designs in bright tones.

It’s ok, it’s working fine: The office look continues to disguise itself. Due to the pandemic and a massive shift to working from home, casual performance clothing for men has taken center stage.

Put on your outfits: Costumes are going to dominate like never before. Slim, structured silhouettes with one- or two-button hip-length jackets, tapered trousers and shirts with short, pointed collars.

A sporty atmosphere all year round

Both comfortable and trendy, the tracksuits are certainly, the years pass to the outfit! There will be sportswear influences on clothes, shoes, bags and watches. Wear as many sports jackets, sweatshirts, sweatpants, joggers, and full tracksuits as possible. Pair the look with athletic or running shoes. From daytime to early evening, and even in nightclubs: sportswear will continue to reign.

This structured and stylish zip jacket with side pockets and ribbed ends gives a sporty and sharp look. The moisture-wicking pants have a functional fit and the shoes are breathable and provide high traction. (Scuderia Ferrari-style MT7 track jacket, desirable Nitro 2 pants and running shoes, all by Puma)

The motorsport look: With bikers and racing in the spotlight, this tracksuit is completely on par with the fashion trends of the year and will give you a very sporty and clean look. It is perfect for activewear and sportswear and can be worn all year round, on and off the pitch.

Colors of the year

Pastels will be back, ushering in a feeling of freshness and lightness. Think light gray, sky blue, lavender and dusty pink. The palette will not be feminine, but certainly more fluid and non-binary.

Navy blue, pure white and charcoal gray will still be strong. Some amount of black and frequent use of psychedelic primary colors like red, yellow, orange and green, especially on shoes and other accessories. Silver and copper will be the dominant metallic tones with soft use of gold.

prints

The power of the flowers : Subtle floral prints on shirts and jackets. The flower, in all its forms, will be a major inspiration. So will images and illustrations of young boys, toys and cartoon characters on t-shirts and ties.

Eastern influences: Formal wear will have Moorish Moroccan patterns, intricate Mughal-inspired prints and soft embroidery.

The Wild West: A style that can suit almost anyone, whether you prefer a shirt with stitch detailing, skinny jeans or hardwearing western boots. The look is retro, but perfectly suited to today’s more casual and masculine style of clothing.

The main clothes of the year

Casual Jackets: From casual workwear to semi-formal workwear, jackets will return in various fits, shapes and forms. Go for low or collarless styles and choose between buttons or zippers. Remember to keep the length short and just above hip level.

This stylish, industrial-inspired jacket with a flat ribbed collar and cuffs is a must-have for every boy and every man. (Oversized bomber jacket in recycled PET and island silk by Primal Grey)

Knitwear: A game of textures. A rush of pastels on the round neck and full sleeves and all-season tops. With or without anything on it!

Tracksuits: Perfect for spring and fall. Invest in a pastel or dark palette in super soft and comfortable fabrics. High round necks and short lengths recommended. You can choose between a snug or comfortable fit.

Tracksuits for the day and casual outfits, as the weather turns. (Cactus embroidered sweatshirt and joggers by Sassafras)

Jeans: Fitted and fitted styles with an emphasis on the crotch and hip area. Light blue, white and beige will be the dominant colors of the year. Wear them casually or tuck the ends into ankle boots or high-top sneakers.

Cargo pants: Once the fashion world’s biggest misstep, cargo will reclaim its place among the biggest trends of the year. Thanks to their multiple pockets and the fact that they are both comfortable and versatile, they are a fantastic choice, especially if you want to take a few things with you.

Miro Shorts: Yes, men will show more legs than girls. Time to show off those well-defined thighs and calves as much as possible. Size matters here: nothing larger than six or eight inches should be worn.

Accessories in the spotlight

Sun glasses: Expect to see a variety of shapes and forms. The round is the trendiest shape this year, while metal and black will be the must-have colors.

Sunglasses are the must-have years and all seasons, fashion and utilitarian accessories. (The professional by Arnette)

Bags: The backpack and the sports bag are going to be used for travel, leisure and your gym or dance class. At work, the bags will become both smaller and flatter. I suggest cross or cross bags for everyday use.

This spacious, box-shaped, multi-compartment and functional backpack will fit just about anything you need. (The Ivory & Navy 9 to 9 backpack from Daily Objects)

Watches: Multifunctional smartwatches will continue to grow in popularity, but there will be a soft but sure return to classic watches with leather straps, dials and hands for semi-formal and formal attire.

Shoe: Footwear used to be separated into easily identifiable categories like dress shoes, work boots, athletic or casual sneakers. But as the tide turns, sports shoes and trainers will be worn just about everywhere, including at work. This year, red is the color of your feet and sustainability is a strong trend.

Athletic and running shoes will be in the lead, followed by lace-up loafers, high-top or high-top sneakers, and finally dress shoes with closed round toes. Sandals? The less you see them, the better. And on the beach and by the pool, go barefoot or not be there at all.

Wear vibrant colors for loafers like this coral red, an all-season pair made with bamboo grass. (Moccasins by Solecraft)

Matte meets gloss on casual and athletic shoes. High top on low cuts. This pair has a breathable mesh with a non-slip sole. (Bolt Max running shoes by Bacca Bucci)

The hair

Dark hair: Yes, it’s actually an international trend and we couldn’t be luckier. Gray is acceptable and if its color it will only be brown, black and burgundy.

These color ranges are rich, natural and long lasting. Made without harmful chemicals, they work effectively to conceal unwanted grays. (Simply Color by Schwarzkopf)

Faded and cropped styles: Short cuts, military crews and faded sides for boys and men of all age groups and face shapes. Center and top can vary from ultra-short to mid-length.

Hair care: As the air gets dirtier and extreme weather conditions become common, nourishing the scalp, cleansing and conditioning the hair will be of vital importance.

There’s nothing better than a range of proven, all-natural oils, shampoos and conditioners for a complete hair care regimen. (Organic Amla Hair Care Set by Organic Harvest).

The face

Sunny complexions: A focus on brown and twilight complexions. Fortunately, the end of fairness and whitening products. Good skin on fair skin is the mantra of years of grooming.

Moisturizing & Anti-Aging: The products of the year will be serums that will make us look younger, fresher, keep our skin well hydrated and treat acne-related problems.

This birch sap serum helps protect, repair and nourish the skin. Suitable for all types of skin. (Hustle multi active serum by dyou)

Natural products: The year will see a release of all artificially made and chemical-based products. Flowers, vegetables, fruits and plant extracts for everything including hair care, skin care and personal care products.

The body

The chest : Next summer’s area of ​​focus is the chest! Shorts, tops and vests in transparent and transparent fabrics and materials. Expect to show off, unbuttoning shirts, wearing mesh tops, deep v-cut tees and muscle vests.

The rear part: Lots of attention on the back with cuts focused on highlighting the hips. Indoors, you can wear jockstraps over boxers to give the area some shape and lift. Think of them as push-up bras worn by women.

This wonderful shower gel contains virgin coconut oil, turmeric and other Ayurvedic herbs. Leaves the skin clean, nourished and hydrated. (Coco Soul shower gel)

Vegan and chemical-free soaps to keep the body nourished and natural. (Turmeric, Neem & Vitamin C Soaps from Phy)

Powerful fragrances: Heady scents that last long and stay strong! Lots of wood, Oudh, musk and leather as base and top notes. As clothes go neutral, smells will become more manly than ever.

This uplifting, sensual and intense woody spicy fragrance has top notes of bergamot and jasmine, base notes of leather with Oudh, cedarwood, patchouli and balsamic. (Patchouli Wood by Ajmal)

The author is a consultant and trainer in image, style, grooming and etiquette.

From HT Brunch, December 3, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Join us at facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch