Day 2: Your ugly Christmas sweater is gorgeous in its own way





This happens every December, before dinners and cocktails. My husband rummages in the back of his chest of drawers, pushing sweaters like heaps of autumn leaves, until he emerges triumphant with the knit he was looking for: that mythical article, the ugly Christmas sweater. Not that it’s actually an ugly Christmas sweater. This is actually (and in honor of our interfaith union) an ugly Chrismukkah sweater, knitted from particularly garish shades of acrylic and featuring Rudolph with a menorah instead of antlers. A menorah that lights up at the touch of a button. Every time I see it, I can’t help but roll my eyes and laugh. These days, the ugly Christmas sweater is a subgenre of knitting and an art form in itself: transcendent, ridiculously ironic; frosted with tinsel, sparkles, snowmen and other Santa Claus cliches; the gift of a giggle for all of us. It’s an expression of taste so bad it’s great, and never more necessary than at a difficult time (in the year, in history) when emotions run high. That’s why the ugly Christmas sweater has survived and, indeed, thrived for decades. The jingle bell sweater first appeared on store shelves in the 1950s, a harbinger of the commercialized holiday season to come. But, in a very particular evolution of clothing, the sweater has risen above the ka-Ching nature of its origins to become a gesture of faith.

Although in their earliest incarnations jingle bell sweaters mostly resembled Nordic-lite, by the 1980s these relatively tasteful snowflakes and reindeer had morphed into high pop culture kitsch, thanks in part to the Cosby Show, where Bill Cosbys Cliff Huxtable raised all the stakes. when it came to garish knitwear.

His sweaters were topped only by those of the Griswold family in 1989’s National Lampoons Christmas Vacation, which featured not just Chevy Chase and Beverly DAngelo, but a whole collection of eye-catching holiday yarns. Colin Firth gave the garment a whole new thrill when he grimaced through his cartoon reindeer sweater like Mark Darcy in Bridget Jones’s Diary, and in 2002 the official Ugly Christmas Sweater Party was born from the brainchild of two Canadians, according to The Ugly Christmas Sweater Party Book: The Definitive Guide to Getting Your Ugly On. Social media gave further impetus to the trend and eventually led to jimmy fallons 12 Days of Christmas Sweaters, not to mention 53 different Ugly Christmas Sweaters on Amazon, thousands of Ugly Christmas Sweater styles on Etsy as well as Poshmark (all those Ugly Christmas Sweaters have to go somewhere), and guides DIY by companies such as Woolmark. There are spinoffs to Ugly Christmas sweaters such as coloring books, Children’s booksand even gingerbread man. And, of course, workplace ugly Christmas sweater contests (The New York Times has one). Having judged such competition, however, I think it’s fair to say that in their ability to liven up the mood of any moment; in their pure expression of human levity and as a reminder that while life is serious, clothes can be fun, most ugly Christmas sweaters are truly beautiful.

