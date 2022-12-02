Kate Middleton wears a blue houndstooth dress for her visit to Harvard





The Prince and Princess of Wales are wrapping up their three-day royal tour of the United States, and today Kate Middleton attended her first solo outing of the trip. Princess Kate traveled to Cambridge to visit Harvard’s Center on the Developing Child, where she took part in a meeting and spoke with researchers about how advances in science can be applied to improve the future of children. It’s a very fitting commitment for the Princes of Wales, as it matches his long-standing interest and support for early childhood development. Last year, Princess Kate launched the Royal Foundation Center for Early Childhood, which focuses on the impact of a child’s early years; the first inaugural report (entitled Big Change Starts Small) was written in collaboration with Harvard’s Center on the Developing Child and the London School of Economics. Subscribe to the Observers Lifestyle newsletter For the occasion, Princess Kate opted for a blue color palette with items from some of her most worn designers; she wore a bespoke long-sleeved blue houndstooth dress by Emilia Wickstead, featuring a feminine collar and belted waist. She accessorized with a Mulberry baby blue leather handbag and Gianvito Rossi navy suede pointy heels. Kate was not disappointed with her fashions on the Welsh trip to Boston; she started the royal tour with no less than three outfits on the first day and two more on the second, including several costume looks. The main event, however, is the Earthshot Awards ceremony tonight, when the Princess of Wales is sure to go all out in a glamorous evening ensemble. Below, check out all the best photos of Kate Middleton’s chic houndstooth look during her solo trip to Harvard. All featured products are independently selected by Observer’s editors. When you purchase something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission which supports our work. CAMBRIDGE, MA DECEMBER 2: Britains Catherine, Princess of Wales visits Harvard University on December 2, 2022 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The Prince and Princess of Wales visit the coastal city of Boston to attend the second annual Earthshot Awards, an event that celebrates those whose work helps fix the planet. During their trip, which will last three days, the royal couple will learn about the environmental challenges Boston faces and meet those who are fighting the effects of climate change in the region. (Photo by Paul Edwards-Pool/Getty Images) Kate Middleton in Emilia Wickstead

CAMBRIDGE, MA DECEMBER 2: Britains Catherine, Princess of Wales visits Harvard University’s Center on the Developing Child, as part of its ongoing work to elevate the importance of the early years to lifelong outcomes life, on December 2, 2022 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The Prince and Princess of Wales visit the coastal city of Boston to attend the second annual Earthshot Awards, an event that celebrates those whose work helps fix the planet. During their trip, which will last three days, the royal couple will learn about the environmental challenges Boston faces and meet those who are fighting the effects of climate change in the region. (Photo by Paul Edwards-Pool/Getty Images) Kate Middleton

