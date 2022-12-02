The daddy-ification of fashion in 2022





Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Mark Seliger/KITH, Getty Images Popular culture has become increasingly paternal over the past decade. Were all more than familiar with the dadbod. Word zaddy is so ubiquitous that Merriam-Webster was brought to Define it. Our closets are full of sleeveless sweaters, oversized pants and sensible sneakers. 2022 has only solidified what we’ve known to be true for some time: everyone dresses like a dad now. Models like Bella Hadid and influencers like Emma Chamberland have become father figures to dad fashion icons, if you will. Olivia Jadein a sweater vest and bucket hat, dresses more like Danny Tanner than Aunt Becky. Harry Styless Wide Leg Pants and Kendall Jenners leather jacket look like things you told your dad to get rid of years ago. A nice winter look book might include strollersa puffer jacket and top that you bought at that quaint little shop called Costco. Hot girls are wearing cargo pants and socks with sandals and celebrating the Aesthetic Adam Sandler, the things that married once collectively agreed upon were abhorrent. The crossover was completed earlier this year when Jerry Seinfeld modeled for Kith. The papa atmosphere is synonymous with comfort, functionality and nonchalance. It looks like an outfit you just put on for a run at Lowes or something you wear while explaining the benefits of investing for early retirement. It’s the inevitable derivative of normcore, which at one point really seemed like boring chic. Brendon Babenziens’ debut collection with J.Crew and Dapper Dans’ new collaboration with Gap are, at their core, elevated dad clothes. Historically, father and fashion have been antithetical to each other. If I asked my dad about his aesthetic, he’d probably ask me if it had anything to do with astrology. (Typical Gemini.) And yet, our current tastes in denim (trousers, jackets, etc.) are virtually indistinguishable. Imagine my surprise when I learned that you can buy pants that don’t look like a form of punishment. Such is the curse of coming of age when low rise denim and skinny jeans were all the rage. Before, it seemed incomprehensible to me that there was a time when people would come home after a full day of work and get more comfortable donning a pair of jeans. Now, finally, I understand. I currently wear baggy jeans which are, dare I say, comfortable. They are the opposite of the previous kind of constricting clothing I had reluctantly forced my legs into like a father trying to get his kids into the car. Please, for God’s sake, come in. For my part, I am happy to embrace dad fashion. I like that there are outfits of Bottega Venetas spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection this look they could have been inspired by the father on boy meets the world. After summers of crop tops and miniskirts, it’s refreshing that we’re encouraged to wear something comfortable while still feeling cute. There is no trace of irony, no winking at the camera. Just a nice pair of pants, New Balance sneakers and the new desire to talk about a boat you once saw. But why stop at fashion? Maybe it’s time we gave our vocabulary the daddy treatment as well. When you finish at the restaurant, hit your friends with the good ol’ Well, it’s about that time. Start texting with useless abbreviations and acronyms you just created (e.g. Love u 2 and dont 4get its TFOC: time for an oil change). Feel free to scold anyone who leaves all the lights on when you pay the electric bill, goldarnit. Since I don’t see an end in sight for father fashion, I suggest we give it a wholehearted look at it in the coming year. For your consideration, here are some new dad looks to bring in 2023: Reclinercore: Turn on the TV and take a nap with your glasses still on. weekend dad aesthetic: This is where you walk outside to fetch the newspaper in your bathrobe and boxers, waving to the neighbors like, The lawns look good, Fred! Founding father of fashion: It’s high time to bring back the tricorns and powdered wigs with ponytails. Staying in touch. Receive the Cut newsletter daily Vox Media, LLC Terms of Service and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive e-mail correspondence from us.

