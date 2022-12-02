28 dazzling dresses to buy in December 2022

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, we may earn affiliate revenue from this item and commissions when you purchase something.

No matter the occasion or the season, there are always plenty of opportunities to wear adress and, of course, an overwhelming amount of options to choose from. And since there really isn’t a bad time of year to invest in one, we’ve rounded up a selection of our favorite dresses for you to shop this month. Check back each month for a fresh selection of styles, handpicked by Vogue.

Shop our favorite styles for December shopping here, from Raeys crystal fringed evening dress to Dries Van Notens’ elegant, holiday-ready burgundy velvet number. Plus, floor-length dresses ranging from Skims’ casual option to Saint Laurent styles straight off the runway.

The minimalist dress

The Third Forms maxi satin bustier finds the balance between sobriety and irreproachable chic. Her part dresses in a minimalist way, just add a pointed toe heel.

Third Form Beige Tie Back Maxi Dress

The little black ruffles

Ulla Johnson puts her sophisticated spin on romantic ruffles in this festive yet ultra-wearable black velvet midi.

Ulla Johnson Ariane ruffled velvet midi dress

The ski house dress

With its side band and sporty seams, the Chlos cashmere maxi turtleneck is ideal for an evening after a day on the slopes.

Chlo wool and cashmere blend turtleneck long dress

The Mighty Mini

The Stauds Irie bow-embellished mini dress from the labels’ holiday collection has already established itself as a cult buy and is selling out fast.

Staud Irie sequined tulle-trimmed mini dress

The shimmering change

Resembling a dress from the 1920s, Raeys’ crystal fringe dress was designed for New Year’s Eve.

Raey crystal fringed slip mini dress

The slip of your jewel

Known for their luxurious pajama sets, Asceno knows all about sleepwear. For a sumptuous take on the dressing slip, opt for the label’s burgundy velvet style.

Velvet babydoll Asceno Lyon

The effortless sweater dress

Cozy and chic, the alpaca and merino wool sweater dress By Malene Birgers is the one you’ll wear all winter long.

By Malene Birger Favine V-Neck Sweater Dress

The Pink Tickle Me

A party dress doesn’t have to have sequins or shine. Case in point: the flirty pink feathered dress from HVN.

HVN Elisa printed midi dress

The party in the back

At first glance, Zaras’ black long-sleeved maxi seems pretty standard, however, a large cutout in the back deserves more attention for this LBD.

bold red

If bright pink was Spring 2022’s go-to color, it’s red for the Spring 2023 runways. Stauds high-neck flared maxi is in the holiday spirit and on-trend.

Staud Ilana Trapeze Evening Dress

Striped sweater dress

The striped stitches have become vogue-a wardrobe staple and are now available in dress form thanks to Proenza Schoulers bell sleeve knit midi.

Proenza Schouler striped ribbed-knit midi dress

The transparent dress

The latest collaboration between Mangos and Camille Charrire offers us this delicately transparent dress sprinkled with crystals. Note: the transparent dressing room is another key trend in ready-to-wear.

Camille x Mango crystal dress

Poinsettia print

The Rixos red floral dress looks like festive decor, and the velvet and crepe de chine dress is the perfect length for knee-high or above-the-knee boots.

Rixo Malibu floral-print mini dress

Party Glitter

The Banana Republics midi column is everything you want in a vacation dress. It uses sequins instead of small sequins for an elevated look, it can be worn with or without straps (versatility!). It has a built-in corset for easy strapless wear, and it’s black so you can wear it to multiple parties this year. What else? It rings in under $300.

Banana Republic – Teia long sequined dress

The winter getaway dress

Sun-seekers planning to escape the cold in December can count on Zimmermann’s resort clothing designs all year round.

Zimmermann strapless floral-print linen midi dress

The darling disco

For dance-ready sequin dresses, look no further than Ashish’s wonderfully colorful designs. Rainbow colored sequins create a groovy abstract print.

Ashish Sequin Maxi Dress

The Make It Snappy

Dressing in the colder months is a snap with the H&Ms ribbed knit dress. Extra long sleeves and a stand-up collar, complete with sporty details, make this a stylish layering option.

The perfect present

Like a luxurious velvet ribbon on the top of a gift, emerald green mini ruched Bernadettes is the top dress bow of the holiday season.

Bernadette Birgit Gathered Velvet Dress

The LBD output

Norma Kamalis ruched bodycon dresses are a must-have for after-hours wear. We love the brand’s velor iteration for the winter season.

Asymmetric bustier dress Norma Kamali

Spring 2023 trend so far

One of the trends we saw emerging from the latest spring collections was three-dimensional florals. Try it this holiday season with the Copernis metallic appliqué dress.

December’s dress of the day

You can count on Skims for ultra-comfy everyday items like bodysuits and bralettes, and now you can count their lounge dress as a must-have, too.

Skims soft lounge maxi dress

The High Holder

Show off your ornate legs or heels with this festive feather-trimmed satin mini skirt from 16 Arlington.

16Arlington Cynthia backless mini dress

The Christmas classic

With its midi length, A-line silhouette and sweetheart neckline, Dries Van Notens’ dark red velvet Doss dress is as elegant as it is classic.

Dries Van Notten Doss velvet midi dress

Evening ivory

Not all occasions and parties call for black. Light up your evening look with this off-the-shoulder ruched style from Mor Noire, which ironically comes in white.

Mor Noir Natalia off-the-shoulder maxi dress

The Glam Slam dress

Stella McCartney’s relaxed and relaxed silhouette dress comes with just the right amount of embellishments.

Stella McCartney embellished maxi dress

Stop and wear the roses

With a strapless silhouette, this below-the-knee rose print dress is a stylish option for formal affairs. An open neckline offers the opportunity to add fine jewelry to the look.

Emilia Wickstead Keeley strapless midi dress

The trail to reality

Floor-skimming dresses from the Saint Laurent Fall 2022 collections were a favorite of the season. The nonchalant yet opulent silhouette has inspired many other evening wear offerings. Shop two styles straight from the Net-a-Porter collection.