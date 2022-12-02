Napapijri takes over outdoor men’s space at Harrods





Harrodsthe luxury department store renowned for its extravagant displays, presents the high-end Italian outerwear brand Napapijri in the men’s outdoor area. Napapijri is among a number of brands enjoying the first Christmas without restrictions or active COVID-19 reports. To celebrate a return to normal, the brand is teaming up with the London retailer to present its latest collection for the holiday season. The pop-up opens today, Friday December 2, and will remain open until January 23, 2023. It is displayed on the second floor of the department store in the men’s outdoor area, joining coveted brands such as Barbour, Canada Goose and Moncler. Prices vary with down jackets retailing for 395 down jackets and beanies for 35. Visitors can expect to shop pieces from the Napapijris Fall/Winter 2022 collection, as well as its capsule collections with online retailer Luisa Via Roma . Argu Secilmis, Vice President of Product and Marketing at Napapijri, commented: We were delighted to launch the Napapijri pop-up at Harrods in December, showcasing the best of our FW22 and LUISAVIAROMA capsule collections. Shopping for clothes is an entirely sensory experience, so with no physical store in the UK, we look forward to giving customers the opportunity to come and try on the collections in person. This news follows Spectacular festive takeover of Dior at Harrods for Christmas. Running until January 3, 2023, the ambitious takeover is heralded by a monumental installation on the ornate Edwardian facade of the Knightsbridge store.

