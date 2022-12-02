The most interesting fashion designers at the moment? Artists.

With the Metropolitan Museum of Arts Costume Institute’s annual exhibitions regularly drawing record crowds and sparking renewed interest in heritage couture brands like Schiaparelli or Jean Paul Gaultier, there’s no denying that fashion is an art form in itself. .

But lately, it seems like the coolest clothes you can buy are made by real artists, people with a fine art background who got into the fashion world. Dan Colen the artist who once appeared on the cover of New York Magazine alongside Dash Snow and Ryan McGinleyand whose sculptures can be seen everywhere from the Gagosian instead of the United Nations now has Sky High Farm Workwear, a line that features designs by Colen and friends from the art scene with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Nonprofit Sky High Farm.

Sterling Ruby, which New York Times named as one of the most interesting artists of this centurywent from collaborating with Raf Simons on his eponymous label and at Calvin Klein to launching his own fashion label, SRSTUDIO.LA.CA., in 2019. The line between gallery-worthy paintings and ready puffer jackets for the skate fades with Colm Dillanes Winner of the LVMH Prize KidSuper, where each graphic piece features original artwork by Dillanes.

If there’s one designer that exemplifies this style moment, though, it’s Puppets and Puppets Founder Carly Mark. As an art kid in high school, she was interested in fashion but didn’t think it could be for her, career-wise.

I worked in fashion a bit, but I thought I wanted to be a good artist, because there was something about fashion that scared me a little, says Mark. I was intimidated by that the same way I was intimidated by the girls that were on the cover of NYLON. The art was more emotional and intimate.

After a decade of working in galleries and in her own art studio, where she developed a following for her snack wrapper paintings (as a piece inspired by Haribo Gummy Bears featured at The Armory) and related videos featuring Eric Wareheim, Mark realized that she did not feel satisfied. It turned out that art is a business, just like anything else, and the practice of doing one’s work could be lonely. At least for me, my artistic practice, I had assistants, but artistic practices in general seem quite isolating, at least in the way that I really liked to do it. With fashion, you really need a village or, I like to call it a circus to do something, she explains.

There were several different avenues she wanted to try in 2018, but the first turned out to be Puppets and Puppets, where Mark combines his sculptural, graphic approach to art with a consumer ethic of less is more. Finally, everything fell into place for her.

I loved the transparency of this one. I like that you know you’re making a product, that’s what you’re here to do, says Mark. Then, once the product is made, it goes onto a body, and each body is different; everyone styles it differently and it moves around the world. There’s something more transcendental to me about it than [what] I found in art.

Now fans can buy Marks artwork for much less than if they had wanted to buy, say, a painting: one of the Puppets and Puppets cookie bags costs around $475, while a pictorial coat costs around $1,500.

A Sky High Farm Workwear hoodie will set you back around $200 compared to the $3 million for his 2005 flame paintings, Untitled (Fire, Red/Black U), won at auction in 2014; at the opposite end of the spectrum is a $1,000 graphic t-shirt from SRSTUDIO.LA.CA, which is still a fraction of the 58,000 you’d spend on one of Ruby’s original ceramics. And at KidSuper, the Sothebys down jacket printed with the work of Dillanes is $500; one of his original paintings sold at a Dazed exhibition in South Korea for 40 times that price.

Even better, this investment lives a longer life than it otherwise would in, say, your living room. You enjoy both every day, but in very different ways, says Cary Leitzes, founder and president of LEITZES&CO, the creative agency behind some of the greatest artistic collaborations in recent fashion history. (Think: Cindy Sherman for MAC, or the Kenzos Antonio Lopez-inspired Spring 2017 collection.) The artwork you live with hangs on the wall; clothes, I see as an expression of who you are, it’s a signifier.

A certain creative freedom may also exist for designers who have not been trained in a traditional fashion school. Because I don’t know the rules, I don’t know if I’m doing something wrong, Mark said. She has a team of people at Puppets and Puppets who did going the Parsons/Pratt/FIT route that can help turn her ideas into wearables, but her point of view often means she can structure clothes in unorthodox ways.

I look at the thing as it is, I don’t think of it as it should be, she explains. I get it if you get in your head about something when you’ve been taught to do it a certain way, or have different voices in your principals, mentors, etc., but I I don’t have any of that.

Mark uses the example of a few early boneless pieces from her collection, which didn’t quite come together in the shape she wanted. The team knew they were having technical issues since their formation, but Mark approached them with no expectations of how they would perform. should be built and was able to fix the problem with just a piece of string.

That may mean that great artists don’t always make the most technically impressive clothes, but that doesn’t diminish the impact of their ideas. Great creatives can easily transfer their vision to multiple mediums; part of fashion is self-expression through clothing, while artists [find] self-expression through any medium, says Leitzes. A creative mind, if it has created a world, an identity and a language of its creativity, it can filter that through multiple varieties of mediums.

In the end, however, two creative minds are almost always better than one, which is why, for Leitzes, the best way to merge the worlds of fine art and high fashion is through collaborations between artists and designers. . Artists are used to a more solitary way of working and a slower process, while designers are used to meeting the fast-paced demands of the fashion calendar in a more crowded studio.

Putting the two together and having to work in a different way, different set of parameters, different resources, is inspiring for both parties and that’s where the best collaborations come from, according to Leitzes. There’s a lot of mental expansion in collaboration when you have two creatives from slightly different fields.

She cites Marc Jacobs, both as his own line and through his work at Louis Vuitton where he regularly collaborated with museum-level artists like Takashi Murakami, Richard Prince, and Stephen Sprouse and Kim Jones as creatives approaching the brilliant artist collaborations; wherever art can meet fashion, however, it’s a win. With lines like Puppets and Puppets, it can make fine art more accessible to a wider audience.

I want people to interact with what I do; If it’s like I’m sitting somewhere and other people feel stupid or left out, what do I do? Not spending my time well, in my opinion, Mark said. That’s why I love my puppet sweater and my cookie bag because you can buy them, you can exist in the world with them. They might be a little weird, but they’re pretty practical, and you can be one of them. want to you to be part of it.