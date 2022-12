See Christina Ricci Channel Cruella in a low-cut dress

By Philippe Moyer | Cruella lives for furs. Actress Christina Ricci, meanwhile, wears spots well. The Addams Family star showed a fondness for the unique motif of a Dalmatian in a new instagram Publish. According to Christina Ricci’s Instagram, she wore the Galvan London dress to a Screen Actors’ Guild event promoting the Showtime series yellow jackets. The polka dot dress continues its recent streak of bold new outfits. Over the past month, her Instagram feed has featured her in a shiny cyan dress, a black lace dress, a pure white winter ensemble, a floral-themed dress with an open front, a sheer spider-themed dress, a sequined black top, and a translucent black dress with a leather hood. Christina Ricci also wears a pair of black Valentino high-heeled shoes. She has been seen wearing these shoes in several Instagram posts. More recently, she described them as her favorite shoes when she wore them to a Bravo Watch what’s happening live an event. While her spotted dress might channel Cruella, the rest of Christina’s outfit at the SAG-AFTRA event tells a different story. Her short black hair and austere makeup, done by Mark Hampton and Allan Avendao, gives more than one Addams Family vibe. Perhaps it’s a call back to her roots, though whether she’s channeling a more elegant Morticia or a grown-up Wednesday is up for debate. Christina Ricci in Wednesday By the way, the pattern of the dress is strangely reminiscent of the dress that watchmen Rorschach cut out to shape his mask in the original comics — without the ever-changing patterns, of course. Rorschach claimed he thought the dress was beautiful. Christina Ricci, it seems, has similar tastes to the outcast vigilante. Christina Ricci’s SAG-AFTRA appearance comes even as the 42-year-old actress is making a comeback. In addition to playing in yellow jackets and appearing as Marilyn Thornhill in Tim Burton’s Netflix series WednesdayRicci recently starred in the 2022 horror mystery Monstrous. She also had a brief role in The Matrix Resurrections and appeared in a Season 5 episode of the hit animated series Rick and Morty. Although Christina Ricci has always been able to get a steady job in Hollywood, she hasn’t been a big name since she was a typical child actress in slightly creepy roles. Most notably, she appeared in 1991 The Addams Family1993 Addams Family Valuesand 1995 caspar. Whether Ricci’s return to the spotlight will last remains to be seen. She is expected to appear in the next season of Wednesday, his only other upcoming roles are relatively low-key. She is ready to star in the sci-fi movie The Dresden Sun produced by the small film studio Archetype Pictures, in addition to lending his voice to the next podcast Harley Quinn and the Joker: Sound Mind. She will also star in an animated adaptation of the 2002 short story Unplugged. which has author Paul McComas listed as co-director.

