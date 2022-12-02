Taylor Stitch creates a capsule for the Bergdorfs B boutique.





It all started with a chance meeting on a ranch in Northern California. This is where Bruce Pask, Bergdorf Goodmans senior mens fashion director, met the team of Taylor Stitch, the San Francisco-based menswear brand, which was shooting a lookbook. They immediately hit it off, stayed in touch, and started talking about working together somewhere down the line. No more WWD And that time has come, resulting in a 13-piece holiday capsule collection that is being sold at Pasks B. Shop at the Goodman mens store in New York City as well as on both companies’ e-commerce sites. I’m a huge fan of their brand and their great blend of utility, durability and design, Pask said. They focus on timeless style and pieces meant to age beautifully with us. This curated capsule seems like a natural fit for Boutique B. and I’m excited to introduce our customers to some upcoming new favorite items for their wardrobes. Bruce Pask in the suede chore jacket. The collection of core pieces includes the Ojai jacket, a classic French chore coat, available for the first time in suede; the Wright jacket, a revisited version of a 1930s pilot’s jacket offered in shearling; a waffle-knit sport jack style; a fisherman-style ribbed sweater; a plaid flannel overshirt; flat front chinos and straight twill pants. Prices range from $125 for shirts and $128 for pants to $998 for a bomber jacket. The chore jacket is $798. This collaboration also brings greater visibility to Taylor Stitch whose motto is: Built Responsibly for the Long Term, and whose line revolves around well-constructed basics created with the least possible environmental impact. For its stay at B.Shop, the store created a small photo and product installation to better showcase the brand to customers. Taylor Stitch creates foundational foundations. There aren’t many places that encourage facilities to bring a brand to life, said Mike Maher, co-founder and CEO of Taylor Stitch, whose distribution is primarily direct-to-consumer. The line will be featured in the store during the holiday season or while supplies last. Click here to read the full article.

