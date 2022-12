My Wedding Dress Designer Created A Hot Glue Nightmare And Ruined My Big Day

A bespoke couture wedding dress certainly sounded great until TikToker Josephine Pepa laid eyes on the shabby creation of its designer. The melancholy Ms, who married in September, posted a series of videos lamenting clothing shopping and dealing with a disappointing designer. She said she was willing to shell out $7,000 to the anonymous seamstress, who shocked her with a dress that looked nothing like her vision. “I can finally laugh at my wedding dress nightmare”, Pepa start a clipwhich has garnered almost a million views since it was posted last month. Pepa said she thought the named designer was famous because she made a dress for a good friend. “She designed her dress, [and it was] breathtaking, amazing, perfection, chef’s kiss,” exclaimed Pepa. “So I was like, perfect!” Pepa showed off the inspiration for her own dress, a loose-fitting white dress with a structured bodice and long sleeves covered in beads, a plunging neckline and a full silk skirt. The TikToker showed a photo of the dress she allegedly showed the designer. TikTok/@jpepaa The bride-to-be was horrified when she saw the actual dress. TikTok/@jpepaa Sadly, the dress she reportedly received didn’t live up to expectations, with Pepa admitting there were a few red flags when she went for her first fitting. “The dress is like a skeleton,” she recalls. “So I’m like, ‘Okay, that’s obviously [not] what it’s supposed to look like. “ Before showing viewers the final design which she says was presented to her two months before the big day, Pepa confessed that she had had “legitimate trauma” from the experience. “First, I have a kangaroo pouch,” she says, revealing photos show she’s “smiling despite the pain.” Pepa pointed out that the beads had to be hot glued to the bodice because the bra cups were visible. The beads kept “popping,” Pepa said. “I was sobbing,” she admitted. “I’m like, ‘Take that dress off me.'” Pepa claimed her designer also walked out, “cursing” her after her fitting. She shared a message she said she sent to the designer, telling her she didn’t want to go ahead with the dress. TikTokers sided with the bride. “I feel like the design just wasn’t in the designers wheelhouse, which is fine, but they should have known their limits and been upfront about it,” one user said. “Okay, but why does this look like a Shein wedding dress,” another sneered. In a follow TikTokPepa said she ended up with not one, but two dresses she liked for the 500-person affair after visiting a bridal salon after her frustrating fitting. “I didn’t care if I didn’t get my deposit back,” she admitted, saying she chose a Marchesa dress for the ceremony and a Vera Wang dress for the end of the reception. “Oh my god it couldn’t have gone better, this dress was MADE for you,” one user captioned the video. “Gorgeous!! Process may have been messy but it was meant to be lol,” another agreed.

