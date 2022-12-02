BRTV | Fashion in Buffalo: Rashaad Holley





Buffalo’s hidden fashion culture brings a new perspective to shopping in a rapidly changing world. Motivating, influencing and inspiring are all attributes of Buffalos fashion designers and their work. Throughout this series, Buffalo’s focus on fashion culture will be highlighted through a cast of talented designers and their journey to how they got to where they are today. These designers will include: Phylicia Dove, Novi Paluch, Rashaad Holley and Pete the God. Rashaad Holley has a deep understanding of fashion culture, but Holley’s talents don’t stop there. Rashaad Holley, creator of The Ruth, not only creates and designs, but also inspires. Holley teaches sewing to young people in Buffalo. From the United States to Europe, Holley’s talents have gone all over the world, but what about where it all started? In this video, Rashaad talks about how the city of good neighbors helped him as a creative and how he forged his own path in the fashion industry. Born in Buffalo, Holley began his professional career at the University at Buffalo where he attended the School of Management. While at college, Holley suffered a leg injury, which prevented him from working. At the time, Holley was working as an intern at a Buffalo brand. A cousin of hers who worked in an after-school program mentioned that he should share his fashion interests with the students there. It’s something Holley considers her gateway to working with young people. Giving to young people was my game plan. Since 2015, Holley has been teaching young people in Buffalo how to sew. In her workshop sessions, Holley teaches sewing development. During his summer sessions, he teaches fashion, photography, styling and creative development. Through music, sports and art, Holley says Buffalo is beginning to develop its own identity, saying it pays to be a part of [Buffalos] emerging and forming identity Holley credits much of his success and the success of Buffalo’s artists to creation, because that’s all we have. I create to inspire and I work to inspire. Holley’s love of fashion was never for monetary gain. Finding out that it’s something I can do, I can use it as a way to inspire people is the main thing. The Buffaloians continue to be an inspiration to Rashaad Holley. In fact, all of the designers featured in this series are inspired by the Queen City, each bringing their own talents, imagination and creativity to their art, helping to shape what the Buffalo fashion look will be and what it means. for the greatest number. fashion community.

