Fashion: the business of blazers

Typically a menswear staple, French stage artist Sarah Bernhardt, who played the lead role in Shakespeare’s Hamlet, caused a stir in Parisian society in the 1870s when she stepped out in costume. In the early 1900s, in addition to shedding the outdated thinking of the 1800s, women in the suffragette movement popularized less restrictive clothing, which led to the suffragette costume. It included a cloak and a slit skirt that allowed wearers to take extended strides, providing freedom of movement. Then, in 1914, Coco Chanel launched her women’s suit, followed by Yves Saint Laurent in 1966 with the women’s Le Smoking tuxedo.

By the 1980s, the blazer became a unisex item of clothing, with women donning it everywhere from parliament to their own weddings.

Today, from the boardroom to, literally, the bedroom, thanks to those team meetings and Zoom calls, the classic blazer has become one of the most versatile items in every woman’s closet. The best thing about the blazer is that there are no limits to how you can style it.

Read on to see how you can add some polish to any outfit with the classic blazer.

The Bengal stripe

Bengal striped business suits look great with a black or white sports bra or cropped turtleneck top; Pants and outer jacket by Mellow Drama; Bralette by Kappa; Micro jacket All To Defy Boots by Rosso Brunello (Raj K Raj)

Balanced stripes, also called bengal stripes, are symmetrically patterned and show that the background and the stripe are of equal width.

How to wear it

If you’re wearing a bengal striped suit, add some subtle accessories as the stripes themselves are quite dramatic.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Princess Diana

Avoid visual clashes when wearing these striped suits; borrow style cues from Priyanka Chopra Jonas or Princess Diana.

What the experts say

Nikhita Tandon

According to fashion designer Nikhita Tandon, any pinstripe, chalk stripe, or bengal stripe business suit looks great with a simple black or white sports bra, bralette, or cropped turtleneck top. .

Comfort trim

You can pair your blazers with comfortable pants for a more sophisticated look. Outer jacket and inner sweater by Blush; White t-shirt and pants by Mellow Drama; Shoes by Nike (Raj K Raj)

Work-from-home fashion means putting together outfits for Zoom meetings that balance work and play. Blazers are extremely easy to layer for a professional yet comfortable look.

How to wear it

Wear sweatpants and matching tops, then wear them with blazers or cardigans. You can even pair sweaters in slightly different colors with tonal blazers to keep your outfit simple yet coordinated.

Sweatpants with blazers will look more casual with a messy bun or unstyled hair

Sweatpants with blazers will look more casual with a messy bun or unstyled hair, a simple vest or crop top and sneakers.

What the experts say

You can also pair your blazers and comfy pants with high heels or boots for a more sophisticated party look, says Nikhita Tandon.

The Glen Plaid suit

Accessorize the Prince of Wales suit with pastels and wear espadrilles or stilettos for a little more pep; Mellow Drama pants, jacket and shirt; Shoes of Rosso Brunello (Raj K Raj)

The Glen plaid, also known as the Prince of Wales check, is a Scottish twill pattern created from small and large notched checks. The pattern has a sporty yet elegant appeal and is frequently used in suit jackets and business wear.

How to wear it

Kangana Ranaut and Anushka Sharma

Opt for a modern take on a menswear-inspired Prince of Wales trouser suit, a cropped jacket at the waist and ultra-slim ankle pants.

Take inspiration from the Kangana Ranaut or Anushka Sharmas white ruffled medieval shirt for a scholarly look.

What the experts say

Shivani Aggarwal

Accessorize a gray plaid suit with feminine pastels, earthy espadrilles or stilettos and a pair of stylish sunglasses for extra punch, suggests fashion designer Shivani Aggarwal.

Peplum blazer

Wear a bandeau top with palazzos and a one-button blazer for a chic look; Jacket, shirt top and pants by Urvashi Kaur; T-shirt by Kazo; Shoes by Da Milano (Raj K Raj)

The ancient Greeks invented the basque, a flared ruffle sewn into the waistline of a blouse, skirt, jacket, or dress to add extra ruffles and emphasize the waistline, and fortunately, it is now back in fashion!

How to wear it

Sonam Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in peplum outfits

Wear a peplum jacket, which creates the illusion of a slimmer silhouette and a slimmer waist, with a knee- or ankle-length pencil skirt or skinny pants. When the color palette is earthy or neutral, stick to one color family.

Get inspired by actors Sonam Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in peplum outfits.

What the experts say

Designer duo Shivan and Narresh

When layering, wear skimpy tops like bandeaus, spaghetti tops and bottoms like culottes and palazzo pants with simple one-button shoulder jackets, which give off a chic style statement. say design duo Shivan and Narresh.

The Hourglass Trench

For a more chic look, add a set of gold hoop earrings and transparent stilettos; Leather jacket and pants by Blush; Micro jacket by Madison Jeans by House of Khaddar Boots by Rosso Brunello (Raj K Raj)

Trench coats are best known for their double-breasted silhouettes, waistbands, wide lapels, military accents like shoulder pads, storm flaps, deep pockets, and a back slit for comfort, and they look great on most body types.

How to wear it

Put on a camel-colored leather trench coat and adjust the length according to your morphology, like Kareena Kapoor.

Put on a camel leather trench coat and adjust the length according to your morphology, like Kareena Kapoor

What the experts say

Wear it with blue jeans and accessorize it with a shoulder bag, square sunglasses and high boots. For a more chic high street look, add a set of gold hoop earrings and see-through stilettos, recommends Shivani Aggarwal.

The Houndstooth Heritage Costume

Choose blazers and jackets with a single shell and reinforced shoulders; Micro jacket by House of Khaddar; Trousers and blazer by House of Fett; Boots by Rosso Brunello (Raj K Raj)

The Scottish Heritage Houndstooth pattern is a two-tone throw in a traditional 2:2 twill weave, giving it a lovely broken check and block pattern. It was named houndstooth because it looked like jagged teeth.

How to wear it

Choose a traditional Scottish houndstooth suit in earthy tones (blazer and trousers made of the same material).

The Scottish Heritage Houndstooth pattern is a two-tone throw in a traditional 2:2 twill weave, giving it a lovely broken check and block pattern.

You can add a plain silk scarf or tie. If you’re feeling adventurous, try adding a fitted linen jacket at the waist to break up the monotony.

Knee-length full leather boots can color the busy pattern even more.

What the experts say

Blazers and jackets work exceptionally well with powerful shoulders as they are back in fashion. They must be mainly single shell jackets (without lining). In the summer, use fabrics like fine linen and cotton, in solid colors like shades of pink and lavender, say Shivan and Narresh.

From HT Brunch, December 3, 2022

