Nancy Pelosi arrived at the White House for a state dinner on Thursday wearing a dress that paid homage to French fashion.

For dinner in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron, the Speaker of the House wore a long-sleeved, gold-sequined, floral-print, round-neck dress by Giambattista Valli. Pelosi finished her look with gold pointed toe pumps and accessorized with a pair of statement earrings.

Pelosi was joined by her daughter, Alessandra Pelosi, who wore a minimalist black long-sleeved dress with sheer embroidered panels on the sleeves and one on the bodice. She coordinated with her mother with sparkly stilettos.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her daughter Alexandra Pelosi arrive at the White House to attend a state dinner in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron, in Washington on December 1. AFP via Getty Images

Throughout her tenure as a congresswoman, Pelosi became known not only for her political statements, but also for many of her fashion choices.

In 2019, Pelosi wore a red Max Mara coat after leaving a meeting with former President Trump. The moment went viral on the internet, prompting people to ask to buy Pelosi’s coat. The coat was part of Max Mara’s 2011 collection, but due to demand, popularity and the viral moment, they brought the coat back. The retail value of the coat is $2,990.

Pelosi is known as a history maker for becoming the first woman to serve as Speaker of the United States House of Representatives when she was elected to the position by the majority Democratic caucus in 2006. President Kamala Harris in 2020, Pelosi was the tallest woman in the history of the presidential secession line.

The White House State Dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron marked the first state dinner of the Biden presidency. The dinner was an opportunity to work on key relations with France. The event brought together many civil servants and political staff interested in establishing relations with France.