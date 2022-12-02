Fashion
“You can save someone’s life!” Del Norte Mission Possible Needs Blankets, Gloves, Hats, Clothing | Wild Rivers Outpost
Jessica Cejnar Andrews / Today at 12:59 p.m. / Community
“You can save someone’s life!” Del Norte Mission Possible Needs Blankets, Gloves, Beanies, Clothing
Daphne Cortese-Lambert’s Facebook post on Tuesday was simple – Del Norte Mission Possible will accept any clean cover to give to someone in need.
Seeing that cold weather has creeped up on many residents of the homeless community, Cortese-Lambert is also looking for gloves, hats and warm clothing, especially men’s clothing.
“When we live here in Crescent City, you know how bipolar the weather is, you don’t think about the cold until it’s on you,” she told the Wild Rivers Outpost. “The people we serve are like that too. They work very hard to survive every day. A time like this is coming and they are not prepared for it.
On Outreach Thursdays, Del Norte Mission Possible’s blue bus brings case management and support services to about 130 people on average each week, Cortese-Lambert said. On Tuesdays, the organization sees about 60 people, bringing them hand warmers, tarps, coats and the warming tealight candles it works with, she said.
A donor allowed the organization to provide gas cards so those living in trailers would have the option of heating their homes with propane, Cortese-Lambert said. She is also launching a backpack program – she will provide the backpack and a list of items people might need and ask donors to fill them.
But they are out of blankets, Cortese-Lambert said.
“These blankets, they can really save people’s lives,” she said. “There are old people in this weather. There are families who are there in this weather.
About 5 to 10 percent of people served by Del Norte Mission Possible have chosen to live an unprotected lifestyle, Cortese-Lambert said. The others would like to get back on their feet, she said.
Cortese-Lambert founded Del Norte Mission Possible in 2019. The new nonprofit was working to upgrade the Our Daily Bread building at 1135 Harrold Street with the aim of turning it into an emergency shelter.
In June, Del Norte Mission Possible reached an agreement with the county’s Department of Health and Human Services to receive approximately $200,806 in grants from the Homeless Housing, Assistance and Prevention Program. It took the organization a step closer to opening a shelter, although on Thursday Cortese-Lambert said she was trying to raise an additional $250,000 to continue improving the Our Daily Bread building.
“I believe we’re looking at offers right now for the roof and for the sprinklers,” she said. “We’re looking at that, but it’s always difficult to start a project and then seek funding when you’re in the middle of it.”
Cortese-Lambert said Del Norte Mission Possible’s board of directors will meet in a week or two to determine if there’s a way to move this project forward.
Meanwhile, Del Norte Mission Possible has partnered with the Open Door Community Health Center to bring alternate Sunday medical services to Park City Superette at the corner of Elk Valley and Howland Hill roads, Cortese-Lambert said.
Del Norte Mission Possible also receives funding from FEMA to provide an emergency recovery assistance program. This gives homeless people who have been released from hospital a clean environment in which to recover, Cortese-Lambert said.
“We give them five to seven days in a motel room, and while we have them we do intensive case management,” she said. “A lot of these people don’t have Medical, they don’t have food stamps, they just fell off the grid and it’s hard for me to jump through hoops to get them everything they need. .”
In January 2022, 462 people in Del Norte County identified themselves as homeless, according to the latest point-in-time survey. Of these, 227 people reported sleeping in outdoor camps, 108 reported sleeping in a vehicle, boat or motor home, and 69 reported finding shelter in emergency shelter, transitional housing or a permanent supportive housing program.
About 226 people said they had been homeless for more than three years and 254 said they had lived in Del Norte County for more than 10 years.
Blankets, clothing and other donations can be brought to Del Norte Mission Possible, 1100 H Street in Crescent City. People can also provide monetary contributions by clicking here.
