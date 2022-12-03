The 2022 White House State Dinner fashion looks were all so memorable





On Thursday, Dec. 1, President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden hosted their first State Dinner since arriving at the White House in 2021. The pair hosted more than 300 attendees at the event. black tie, the guests of honor being the French president. Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte. As everyone headed to the South Lawn to dine al fresco, photographers captured the best fashion looks from the White House State Dinner. The glamorous tone of the evening was of course set by Dr Biden who wore an off-the-shoulder dress by Oscar de la Renta. The navy blue look played into the events theme of red, white and blue. The design of this dinner was inspired by the common colors of our flags, red, white and blue, and our common values, freedom and democracy, equality and fraternity, Biden told The Associated Press. Like the first lady, Brigitte also stayed true to the color scheme in a white dress from French fashion house Louis Vuitton. Meanwhile, celebrity guests such as Jennifer Garner and Ariana DeBose opted to wear classic black dresses for the fancy affair. Scroll forward to see everyone’s fabulous outfits on this unforgettable evening. President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images Dr. Biden stunned in her custom, hand-beaded ODLR gown. It’s one of her go-to brands for special events, as she’s worn many dresses from them in the past. French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images The Macrons were dressed to impress, especially Brigitte. Her long-sleeved Louis Vuitton dress featured a metallic silver pattern around the neck and waist. Her heels matched her dress while her delicate clutch echoed the silver found in her outfit. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Alexandra Pelosi ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images The Pelosi duo made their grand entrance in completely different outfits. While Alexandra opted for a black dress, her mother Nancy wore a shimmering sequin number from the Giambattista Vallis Fall/Winter 2021 collection. It was a big fashion moment for Nancy, who usually wears a blazer and trousers for the work. Jennifer Garner and Violet Affleck ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images The actor brought his daughter Violet to the state dinner, which made a special birthday outing as Violet turned 17 on Thursday night. She wore a Carolina Herrera flare dress with patent red pumps and carried a small black handbag. Meanwhile, her mother kept it classy and elegant in a black Ralph Lauren dress. Garner matched her daughter to Stuart Weitzman’s patent heels. Ariana DeBose and Henry R. Muoz III ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images The hamilton The actor and singer wore a semi-sultry look from Tony Wards Spring/Summer 2023 collection. The black dress had a pop of color thanks to a strip of yellow fabric embroidered with beads and sequins. Julia Louis-Dreyfus & Charles Hall ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images Louis-Dreyfus brought his son Charlie as a date for dinner. The 61-year-old actor wore a rich teal velvet dress by Monique Lhuillier and carried a Tyler Ellis clutch. Her jewelry was from Briony Raymond. Meanwhile, Charlie opted for a black Ted Baker suit with a bow tie. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images The model wore an off-the-shoulder pink beaded dress by Rachel Gilbert and carried a satin clutch by Jimmy Choo. The legend followed suit with several of the men for the night rocking a bow tie. (keep up to date) Become a style insider Join Zoe Reports’ exclusive mailing list for the latest trends, buying guides, celebrity style and more.

