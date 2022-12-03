The snow gear to love this season

With the start of the snow season, it’s the perfect time to invest in new winter clothing for … [+] both on and off the slopes. Perfect moment

Thanksgiving weekend is the unofficial start of many things. It’s the start of the holiday season and also the countdown to the end of the year. For snow sports enthusiasts, however, this marks the start of the North American ski season and with the European season kicking off in late December, now is the time to consider a wardrobe update. snow this season.

Whether it’s a skier, snowboarder or afternoon enthusiast, these brands offer everything needed for the perfect stay on the slopes. From proven technical capabilities to the latest textile technologies, each of these brands also offers their own unique aesthetic to ensure that every run is infused with style for every snowy kilometer.

Co-founded by Olympic skier Kiley McKinnon, Halfdays was created as a line for women in an industry … [+] which applied masculine cuts to feminine clothing. Half days

HALF DAYS

Denver, Colorado

Half days is the brand founded by women for women and strives to offer durability, style and technical capability at an absolutely affordable price. While they execute flawlessly on all of these fronts, where Halfdays really excel is with adjustment.

Halfdays co-founder Kiley McKinnon is a former Olympic skier and experienced firsthand the discrepancies female athletes faced when it came to their clothing, because even as an Olympian her only choice was to wear men’s clothes. In a sport where wearing the elements matters and equipment can affect everything from speed to technical execution, wearing cut-to-length clothes for men puts female athletes at a clear disadvantage.

When McKinnon analyzed the consumer market for snowwear, she found that the same transfer of cuts from men’s clothing applied to women’s clothing in the consumer sector. So she and co-founder Ariana Ferwerda (who, by the way, were both named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list just released in 2023) founded Halfdays with a mission to design snowwear. specifically for the needs of a woman’s body.

Interestingly, Halfdays outerwear that is made from recycled materials is significantly lighter than those that use natural fibers such as down, but on a minus 10 degree Fahrenheit day on the slopes of Aspen the last year, Halfdays clothing was as hot as any brand. Lightness, warmth and technical design specific to women? Yes please.

Perfect Moment takes a bold, graphic approach to the brand’s aesthetic that unapologetically … [+] symbolizes their high quality standards. Perfect moment

PERFECT MOMENT

London, England

If you see stars by the side of the slopes, you know there can only be one mark in your eyesPerfect moment. The star pattern that has come to dress everything from bibs to beanies to sweaters represents the brand’s sharp, graphic take on skiwear and is an unapologetic symbol of their high standards for quality.

If the silhouettes of Perfect Moments are ultra refined, the design technical and the prints playful, there is always an underlying classicism to this brand. Her palette leans heavily towards bold primary colors that are strewn across tried-and-true graphic elements such as chevrons, chevrons and stripes. But when these traditional designs are created from Perfect Moment’s perspective, they’re doused in the brand’s super-chic stance on snowwear, making Perfect Moment the ultimate fashion statement on and off the slopes.

Born in Venice, Holden’s technical design and buttery soft textiles are used to create the … [+] aesthetic that is known for its unique proportions. holden

HOLDEN

Venice, California

The sunny shores of Los Angeles are a far cry from the wintry conditions of a mountain resort, though the founders of holden managed to combine the vibe of their Venetian roots and their love of the slopes to create a brand that embodies irreverent West Coast street cool and super high-tech detailing.

Our brand evokes meticulous attention to detail and offers a unique interaction with the elements, not only in the mountains but also in the cityscapes, said Holden President Patrick Nebiolo. Though technical in construction, our luxury fabrics offer a soft-to-the-touch feel that is beautiful and minimalist, effortless and warm.

While the brand draws inspiration from music, art, culture and the outdoors, Holden is ultimately a line defined by proportion. While the collections have the pieces required for any proper ski wardrobe, such as well-fitting bibs and gloves, it’s the parts of the collection that play with said proportion that make Holdens pieces stand out. Jackets look like cocoons. The shells are carved. Vests have a shape. Layer those proportions with imaginative designs like moon-blue tie-dye patterns and the unique application of textured quilted joggers and Holdens pieces bring the kind of high-end West Coast vibe inspired by the slope to the slope. ocean city of his birth.

The Aspen-based Aztech Mountain has collaborated this season with British artist Ed Curtis to create … [+] special doodle prints. Aztec mountain

AZTECH MOUNTAIN

Aspen, Colorado

Aztec mountain brings all the technical and fashion credibility to this Aspen born and raised brand. Its desirability is part and parcel of its famous provenance, but that’s combined with the authority of co-owner, Olympic skier Bode Miller, and their head of design, fashion designer Casey Cadwallader (who is also the house’s creative director. couture designer Thierry Mugler). The resulting brand is a mix of sleek silhouettes and super-detailed technical garments, all finished with a touch of high fashion.

Classic color combinations make up the Aztechs palette which is often interrupted by bold, eye-catching prints. This season they have teamed up with emerging British artist Ed Curtis to create a special collection of doodle prints. They also advanced the evolution of snowwear pieces with the creation of the jacket shirt pillow which has the design of a button down shirt but is actually a jacket to wear on the slopes.

The brand is built on DNA that eschews logo placement to the point where they are almost impossible to find on the garment. However, Aztechs products are immediately identifiable by the unique style of zippers and zipper overlays used which can be spotted by those who admire the brand, making Aztech the ultimate garment if you know yourself on the slopes.

Celebrating its 70th anniversary, Fusalp honors the highest degree of technicality with timeless, … [+] French elegance Fusalp

FUSALP

France

70 years of French craftsmanship fuse with timeless elegance to form the backbone of this heritage French line. The technical tailoring and the materials are the starting point of each Fusalp piece on which the silhouettes are built in a spirit of classic luxury, but without ever sacrificing modernity or innovation, two important values ​​for the brand. Fusalps’ allegiance to technical design has earned them the privilege of being the wardrobe of choice for several Olympic skiers over the years and was most recently Official Supplier to the Monaco Olympic Committee in 2018. Best known for its skin-tight stirrup pants that have been reinvented every year for half a century, Fusalp is a celebration of French sartorial elegance that makes their clothes as relevant off the slopes as they are on them.