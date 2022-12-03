Fashion Designers Including Coach and Michael Kors Are Ditching NFTs for Charity – Ledger Insights





To celebrate its sixtieth anniversary, the Council of Fashion Designers of America ( CFDA ) partnered with The sandbox metaverse to release its first non-fungible token (NFT) collection, along with a virtual fashion exhibit. Available on CFDA.bnv.me from December 12 to 16, the NFT collection includes renowned American fashion brands, including Diane von Furstenberg, Michael Kors, Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, Wes Gordon for Caroline Herrera, Vivienne Tam and Willy Chavarria. The fashion show in The Sandbox is December 19th. Bringing big-name fashion designers into virtual spaces is not without its challenges, as the designers are detail oriented. This is a particular problem because The Sandbox is a low-resolution voxel-based metaverse. The solution is to create high quality graphics displayed on the walls of The SandBox, essentially using The SandBox as a stage for the fashion exhibit. However, aside from the seven designers, other members have created a voxel-based mode for avatars in The SandBox. The collection will be powered by Polygon Studios and hosted by BNVan NFT platform that has experience in virtual fashion exhibitions, having already implemented projects for big and small names such as style magazine Dizzy . While the opening bid for the collection starts at $15,000, with proceeds going to charity, each of the seven one-of-a-kind NFTs offer unique utility perks, giving collectors access to perks and to luxury experiences beyond the value of digital. masterpieces. The Diane von Furstenberg NFT includes a specially embroidered custom DVF wrap dress, an invitation to two fashion events, and a meet and greet with fashion designer Diane herself. The Tommy Hilfiger NFT includes an all-expenses-paid trip to the next Tommy Hilfiger brand experience with a guest, and a bespoke replica NFT rugby top, signed by Mr. Tommy Hilfiger. Meanwhile, various high-end fashion brands leverage NFTs to educate and attract customers. For example, the cognac brand owned by LVMH Hennessy recently launched an exclusive luxury web3 social club aimed at curating distinctive experiences across the world for members, where membership comes in the form of an NFT with bespoke digital artwork. The Timex The watch brand launches unique exclusive watches and twin digital NFTs available for owners of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT.

