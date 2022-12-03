Fashion and gifts for men to buy now

Let’s face it: there are T-minus 23 days until the big gift-unwrapping day. That means you have 23 days left to give your loved ones (or yourself, we’re not judging) gifts that won’t make them want to disown you after the holidays are over. Now that we’re past Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday, can help you do just that.

The Saks Designer Sale is the rare occasion where Saks offers popular designer labels up to 50% off, including big names like , and . Sales span the full spectrum of men’s clothing, from apparel to accessories to footwear. Take note that the Designer Sale selection is rotating, which means that during different days of the sale, new items and brands are added while others disappear from the list. So if you see something you like, grab it immediately.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals to shop at the Saks Fifth Avenue Holiday Designer Sale. This list includes cardigans, cozy sweaters, and durable jackets that will hold up through the freezing cold months. Included are pieces that have a lot of versatility and can already work with most items already in your clothing repertoire. And while you’re at it, Saks is also hosting a right now with 25% off select pieces (in the menswear department, lots of shoes and accessories).

Whether you’re looking to finish up your holiday shopping or looking to splurge this year, the Saks Designer Sale has some of the pieces we’ve been coveting all year.