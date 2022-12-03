Fashion
Kate Middleton looks stunning in a cinched-at-the-waist dress at Harvard
Katherine Thomas
Kate Middleton looked stunning in a fitted Emilia Wickstead dress for day three of her royal tour of Boston alongside Prince William seeing her stunning houndstooth outfit to visit Harvard University’s Center on the Developing Child
The Princess of Wales looked perfect on Friday as she entered the third day of her royal tour with prince william In Boston. Stepping out solo to visit Harvard University’s Center on the Developing Child, Princess Kate dressed to impress in an understated but stunning waisted gown.
The 40-year-old royal delighted with the simple Emilia Wickstead number in houndstooth with long sleeves, a modest neckline and a flattering pencil cut. A thin belt pinched the dress at the waist and a cute Peter Pan collar and a subtle touch of electric blue gave the look a fashionable touch.
WATCH: Princess Kate makes a serious statement at Harvard
Princess Kate clutched a Mulberry handbag from last season in baby blue and paired the sleek ensemble perfectly with simple black stiletto heels, and accessorized with Lenique Louis earrings.
She wore her shiny brown hair in her bouncy blow-dry and opted for a soft makeup palette that included a light dusting of bronzer on her cheekbones and a smoky eye.
Princess Kate simply dazzled
We found a similar Emily Wickstead line number, minus innings. Crafted in a quality lightweight textured georgette, the pencil dress is still available in all sizes…but not for long!
If you’re looking for a more handbag-friendly option, River Island has a fun dress with a shorter hemline that we think Princess Kate would love.
The Princess’ visit to Harvard University’s Center on the Developing Child was part of her ongoing work to elevate the importance of the early years to lifelong outcomes.
She will meet with researchers to discuss scientific advances that can be harnessed to ensure a bright future for every child.
Meanwhile, husband Prince William visited the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum for a tour. While Kennedy’s Moonshot – which challenged America to put a man on the moon – is the main inspiration for the Earthshot Prize, the Prince of Wales will learn more about the former president’s legacy and his connection to Boston.
The princess was on a three-day tour of the United States
King Charles’ son will then attend a private lunch and discussion with representatives from the founding partner organizations of the Earthshot Prize.
Later today, the royal couple will gather for a meeting with US President Joe Biden at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum.
The Prince and Princess of Wales’ tour comes to a spectacular end tonight at the Earthshot Prize Awards, held at MGM Music Hall in Fenway.
Kate always knows how to create a stunning look
The prize was established by Prince William and the Royal Foundation to provide £1 million grants to individuals and organizations developing innovative solutions to tackle global environmental problems in five categories: nature protection , clean air, ocean revitalization, waste disposal and climate change. .
Eco-conscious Kate is expected to make a sustainable fashion choice by wearing a pre-loved piece from her wardrobe again at the second annual event.
Kate and William will join activists, innovators, policymakers and artists, including Billie Eilish, to celebrate the fifteen 2022 global finalists before the five winners are announced.
