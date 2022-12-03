Store Manager – LA Venice Abbot Kinney job at Scotch & Soda





JOIN THE FREE SPIRIT OF AMSTERDAM: ARE YOU OUR NEW FASHION HOST? At Scotch & Soda, our unique stores and approach to service are an important part of the brand experience. As a Fashion Host – Store Manager – you will be responsible for the overall performance of your team and your store. Do you have strong leadership, management and people skills? Are you able to deliver results while creating a motivating environment in which a team can grow and develop? Come join our team of passionate people ready to excite, empower and inspire our customers: they are at the center of everything we do. We foster an inclusive and collaborative work environment, welcoming motivated people from all walks of life. WHAT YOU WILL DO No two days are the same, but chances are you are: Ensure all standard operations run smoothly and objectives are met

Lead training and team development, recruitment and onboarding of new employees

Reporting of key information and performance indicators

Proactively work with the Area Manager to improve performance

Work with your team to deliver the best customer experience

Achieve financial goals; monitoring budget expenditures, staffing, planning

Responsible for store inventory and general store security, and maintaining stock of merchandise MUCH TO LOVE Come work with us and enjoy the following benefits: Professional growth and development, with access to our global digital training platform and on-the-job coaching

A team of fun and passionate Scotch & Soda stylists – your new colleagues

Monthly bonus initiative for all eligible employees

Generous discount on our collection

401k for all employees after 1 year of employment

Health benefits and transportation costs for full-time employees IF IT SUITS YOU… then we would love for you to apply: This is not your first time in a service, retail or management role

You are comfortable giving trainings and presentations to your store team

You have strong communication skills, are happy to engage with people and are committed to providing excellent customer service

We only consider applicants with a valid work permit. We do not offer visa or relocation assistance Preconditions: Great understanding of various fashion items

Strong management and leadership skills

High school diploma or GED THE Venice Abbot Kinney 1340 Abbot Kinney Boulevard, Venice ABOUT SCOTCH & SODA Born in Amsterdam, Scotch&Soda celebrates the free spirit of its hometown. Infinitely optimistic, we champion individuality, authenticity and the power of self-expression to create the unique – an attitude that is reflected in our designs. Scotch&Soda collections include menswear, womenswear, childrenswear, jeans, eyewear, fragrances and accessories, occupying a unique place in today’s fashion landscape. Globally, we’re growing, with stores in major cities across Europe, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Australia – and we’d love for you to be part of the journey. Salary starting at $70,000 per year Interested in joining us? We look forward to hearing from you! Apply via the button above – this will take you to Harver, our interactive platform, where we will ask you how you would handle different situations (so-called ‘what if’ questions). Our tool works best on your phone or on browsers like Google Chrome, Firefox, and Safari. Good luck!

