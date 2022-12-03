Kate Middleton wears a green dress at the 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards





The big event behind Kate Middleton and Prince Williams’ trip to Boston has arrived: the couple attended the Earthshot Awards ceremony tonight, dressed as British royalty, of course. The Princess of Wales wore a lime green Solace London dress with her hair styled. Kate rented the dress from HURR, a UK rental platform, by People. She accessorized with a diamond and emerald choker that once belonged to the late Princess Diana. Karwai Tang//Getty Images She and William were more affectionate than usual on the red carpet, holding hands at one point: boston globe//Getty Images BRIAN SNYDER//Getty Images The outing comes hours after the princess wore a belted houndstooth dress during the day for a visit to Harvard University. Regarding appearance, the couple shared on Instagram: Advances in science are at the heart of the Center for the Developing Child at Harvard. It’s great to see how the international collaboration with the Center for Early Childhood makes it easier to share best practices on early childhood across the Atlantic. Getty Images Getty Images While William and Kate remained focused on the events, their visit was not without controversy. The two arrived in the middle a racist scandal at the palace and as Netflix has released the first teaser for the documentary about Prince Harry and Meghan Markles, which features the Duke and Duchess of Sussex addressing the royal drama that has caused them to step back from their starring roles in the Royal Family . A photo of Kate and William glaring is featured in the trailer. Kate and William were out the morning of the trailer’s release, but, unsurprisingly, neither the Prince and Princess of Wales nor their spokesperson addressed the documentary. They were also booed at a Boston Celtics basketball game the night before. They haven’t commented on that either. However, their spokesperson did tackling the racism scandal, saying that while the couple weren’t at the event where the incident took place: Racism has no place in our society. The comments were unacceptable and it is right that the individual stepped down with immediate effect. Upon their arrival in Boston, William shared a note expressing his feelings about embarking on his first royal tour since the Queen’s passing. He wrote: Catherine and I are delighted to be back in the United States and are extremely grateful to Governor Baker and the First Lady of Massachusetts for their warm welcome to Boston. On our first visit abroad since the death of my grandmother, I would like to thank the people of Massachusetts and especially Boston for the many tributes they paid to the late Queen. She remembered her bicentenary visit in 1976 with great fondness. My grandmother was one of life’s optimists. And me too. That’s why we launched the Earthshot Prize last year with the ambition to create a truly global platform to inspire hope and urgent optimism as we seek to save the future of our planet. To the people of Boston, thank you. I am so grateful to you for allowing us to host the second year of the Earthshot Prize in your beautiful city. Catherine and I look forward to meeting many of you in the days ahead. Senior News and Strategy Editor Alyssa Bailey is the senior news and strategy editor at ELLE.com, where she oversees coverage of celebrities and royals (particularly Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton). She previously held positions at In the style and Cosmopolitan. When she’s not working, she loves running in Central Park, getting people to #ootd pictures of her, and exploring New York.

