Fashion
Lululemon Cyber Monday Specials: Shop Leggings, Hoodies & Bras
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publisher partners a commission.
If you’re still looking for sales after Cyber Monday, we’ve got you covered. We love lululemon leggingsand the cult brand has crazy extensions Cyber Monday Specialson leggings, hoodies, bras and more. Keep scrolling to shop all the best sports and recreation for men and women.
Of $29 leggings made from quick-drying, sweat-wicking stretch fabric $49 comfortable shirts for men, comfy sweatshirts and comfy sports bras, there’s just about everything lululemon has to offer. Here are the best we’ve found.
Cyber Monday 2022:Here are over 140 last chance deals you can still shop today
Walmart Cyber Monday: 110+ Best Walmart Deals You Can Still Get
Holiday shopping:Best Gifts on Amazon Under $100
5 best Cyber Monday lululemon finds
- lululemon Align High-Waisted Pants with Pockets from $29 (Save $39-$99)
- lululemon Flow Y Adjustable Bra, Light Support, AC Cup for $29 (save $29)
- lululemon Wunder Under High Rise Tights for $59 (save $39)
- lululemon ABC Skinny-Fit Pants for $79 (save $49)
- lululemon Women’s Cotton Cashmere Mock Neck Sweater for $89 (save $59)
There’s a lot more where that came from.Sign up for the Reviewed Perks and Rec newsletter and continue to make offers from Sunday to Friday.
Cyber Monday lululemon leggings
Cyber Monday lululemon mens clothing
Cyber Monday lululemon hoodies and sweatshirts
Cyber Monday lululemon sports bras
- lululemon Flow Y Adjustable Bra, Light Support, AC Cup for $29 (save $29)
- lululemon In Alignment Straight Strap Bra, Light Support, C/D Cip for $29 (save ($39))
- lululemon Tough Train Bra, High Neck, Medium Support, C/D Cup for $29 (Save $29)
- lululemon Free to Be Serene Bra, Light Support, C/D Cup From $29 (Save $19-$23)
- Lululemon Energy Bra, Medium Support, BD Cups from $34 (save $13-$18)
- lululemon Energy Longline Bra, Luxtreme Ribbed, Medium Support, BD Cups for $39 (save $19)
- lululemon Energy Bra, High Support, B-DDD Cups for $39 (save $19)
- lululemon Ebb to Street Bra, Light Support, C/D Cup for $39 (save $15)
- lululemon AirSupport Bra, High Support, C-DDD Cups for $39 (save $59)
- lululemon Hike to Swim Bra for $49 (Save $29)
