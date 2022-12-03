Lululemon Cyber ​​Monday Specials: Shop Leggings, Hoodies & Bras

Connect with us

Shop the best-selling lululemon leggings, hoodies, bras and more during the extended Cyber ​​Monday event.

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publisher partners a commission.

If you’re still looking for sales after Cyber ​​Monday, we’ve got you covered. We love lululemon leggingsand the cult brand has crazy extensions Cyber ​​Monday Specialson leggings, hoodies, bras and more. Keep scrolling to shop all the best sports and recreation for men and women.

Buy the lululemon sale

Of $29 leggings made from quick-drying, sweat-wicking stretch fabric $49 comfortable shirts for men, comfy sweatshirts and comfy sports bras, there’s just about everything lululemon has to offer. Here are the best we’ve found.

5 best Cyber ​​Monday lululemon finds

  1. lululemon Align High-Waisted Pants with Pockets from $29 (Save $39-$99)
  2. lululemon Flow Y Adjustable Bra, Light Support, AC Cup for $29 (save $29)
  3. lululemon Wunder Under High Rise Tights for $59 (save $39)
  4. lululemon ABC Skinny-Fit Pants for $79 (save $49)
  5. lululemon Women’s Cotton Cashmere Mock Neck Sweater for $89 (save $59)

Cyber ​​Monday lululemon leggings

These popular lululemon leggings are available during the Black Friday event.

Cyber ​​Monday lululemon mens clothing

Get men's clothing for less at lululemon.

Cyber ​​Monday lululemon hoodies and sweatshirts

Shop hoodies and sweatshirts from lululemon.

Cyber ​​Monday lululemon sports bras

Lululemon sports bras are available during Black Friday.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

