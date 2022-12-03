Must Read: CFDA Launches NFT Collection, Why Fashion Needs Government Regulation





These are the stories that make fashion headlines on Friday. The CFDA launches the NFT collection

The Council of Fashion Designers of America is launching a metaverse initiative in honor of its 60th anniversary. The organization worked with members on the NFTs, some of which were revealed on Friday, ahead of the full unveiling on December 12. The collection will feature seven fashion houses and designers, including Coach, Diane von Furstenberg, Michael Kors, Tommy Hilfiger, Vivienne Tam, Wes Gordon for Carolina Herrera and Willy Chavarria. They each come with various perks and benefits, and offers will start at $15,000 or $25,000. {WWD} The era of self-regulation is over for fashion

As many fashion brands’ shows continue to rise and there are increasing reports of labor abuses like wage theft and fighting unions since the pandemic, ethical fashion activists and climate demand mandatory government regulations on the industry. Although this level of regulation is not fully in place, steps are being taken in this direction. The European Commission recently proposed new rules to reduce packaging waste, forcing brands to find alternative materials for things like beauty product bottles and online deliveries. {fashion company} Farfetch shares plunge 34.9%

Although Farfetch founder José Neves said the company was at a “tipping point” for significant growth this week, shareholders felt aggrieved and disappointed, sending the company’s shares tumbling 34.9% . Neves maintains his positive outlook and said, “I think this industry has the DNA and the structure to recover very quickly from such a macro-struggle in the future.” {WWD} Scroll to continue Ami Colé on sale at Sephora

Functional beauty brand Ami Colé will officially debut at Sephora on December 30 Sephora.com and in 277 stores. The brand will be part of the Clean at Sephora initiative, which highlights brands with products "formulated without certain ingredients potentially harmful to human health and the environment," according to a statement. {Fashionista Inbox}

