School dress codes can discriminate against many students, report finds | Across America

Student dress codes are promoted by educators for safety reasons, but in many cases they are a source of insecurity, especially for black students, girls, and other learners.
It’s a key finding in a federal watchdog report that says the government should be more active in promoting equal access to education by helping school districts design dress standards that better take into account the equity and student safety. Nearly half of schools nationwide enforce strict dress codes, though they are more common for black and Latino students.
“Many dress codes include elements that can make the school environment less fair and less safe for students,” says a recent report from the Government Accountability Office (GAO). For example, according to the GAO, “approximately 60% of dress codes have rules involving measurement of students’ bodies and clothing – which may involve adults touching students.”
This can make girls less safe.
Hair is also a frequent target of dress codes that hit black students harder than white students. This is compounded by school disciplinary practices that are harsher on African Americans than white students for similar offenses. The result of unfair hair and dress rules: “Black girls may be particularly vulnerable to harm from dress code enforcement,” the report says.
Take the case of Ahriah Baynes, a high school athlete from Albany, NY, who was told she and her predominantly black teammates couldn’t wear uncovered sports bras during practice. on track in May.
As my Washington Post colleague Anne Branigin reported, the girls said a school official told them they were no longer allowed to work out wearing sports bras without high, because it bothered the male coaches. This blames the girls for the alleged behavior (or thoughts) of the men. Coaches, Ahriah told the Federal Insider on Wednesday, would “never, ever, ever” act inappropriately toward female athletes. Meanwhile, their male counterparts have been allowed to train shirtless, the 17-year-old said in a phone interview.
This case shows “how intersecting racial and gender stereotypes can really combine to single out black girls in particular ‘for their looks’ and shame them for their bodies and treat them as some kind of inherently inappropriate,” Linda Morris said. , an attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), who represented the girls with the New York Civil Liberties Union.
More troubling than dress restrictions, school hair rules can essentially define black natural characteristics as inherently inferior to whites. Citing a 2017 Civil Rights Education Office investigation, the GAO said the reasons a school banned afro hairstyles were merely “pretexts for discrimination.” The survey found that a school in Peoria, Arizona allowed “long hair that grows downward (the natural direction of hair growth for most white people), but not long hair that grows upward.” outward (the natural direction of hair growth for most African Americans).” The GAO also cited a school district that banned “hair with ‘excessive curls'” and another school system that blocked hair “no more than two inches when measured from the scalp” – regulations that target black students more directly.
Other GAO examples of problematic dress code actions include:
– A high school student from Manatee County, Florida, who was “told to ‘move around’ for the school dean to determine if her nipples were visible through her shirt. The student was then instructed to put bandages on his chest.”
— A staff member at the school in Pearland, Texas, who “draws on a black boy’s head with permanent marker to cover the shaved patterns in his hair.”
— Victim shaming Huntington, W.Va., college girls who “were told not to report inappropriate touching if they violated the dress code.”
Some school districts seek to address equity issues by requiring students to wear uniforms. But it can be difficult for low-income families “who may struggle to buy specific clothes or afford certain hairstyles,” the GAO said. He found that nearly three-quarters of predominantly black schools require uniforms, as do just over half of predominantly Hispanic schools. This contrasts sharply with 2% of white schools.
The GAO does not condemn dress codes, but emphasizes the need for fairness and safety in their design and implementation. The punishment for violating dress codes can be suspension from school, which goes against learning and can lead to more serious problems.
More than 80% of predominantly black schools and nearly two-thirds of predominantly Hispanic schools enforce strict dress codes, compared to just over a third of white schools, the GAO found. This fuels more suspensions, which can fuel the school-to-jail pipeline. “Students who have been suspended are more likely to drop out of school and become involved in the juvenile justice system than their peers,” the GAO said, citing studies that “show that black and Hispanic students are more likely to experience harsher school discipline than their counterparts for the same violation.”
“Students are being denied educational opportunities because of what’s on their head…not inside,” said Michaele Turnage Young, senior counsel at the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. “We certainly shouldn’t deny students an equal opportunity to get an education because their hair is curly.”
Education Department officials agreed with the GAO recommendations that they should provide resources to help schools design and implement dress codes that protect student privacy and promote fair discipline.
Ahriah’s experience with dress codes solidified her desire to confront inequality head-on by becoming a lawyer and then a politician. She wants to go where she thinks the fight will be the hardest, moving from liberal New York State to conservative Texas, because that’s where the challenges are the greatest.
“If you know me,” she said, “you know I like a good fight.”
She has already won one. The school suspensions against her and her teammates were removed from their records, according to Morris, and the dress code was changed to allow sports bras in practice.