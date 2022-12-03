Fashion
Westminster men’s basketball earns first win of Creal era
The Westminster College men’s basketball team held their home opener on Thursday night as they took on the Central Christian College Saints in their first game inside the historic gymnasium this season. The Blue Jays got off to a slow start, going 0-5 to start the season. It hasn’t been an ideal start to coaching Todd Creals’ first season at the helm of this Blue Jays team. Things turned around that night as the Blue Jays won in spectacular fashion, 79-76. The Saints put out a buzzer 3 that hit the backboard and then hit the front edge, and it felt like time stood still as the ball floated over the edge before falling to the ground and to secure the first victory of the Creal era. . The Jays are now 1-5 this season and the Saints are down to 2-6.
It was a fight in a game that saw eight ties and 16 lead changes. The Blue Jays led by 10 points at various times. Meanwhile, the Saints have never led by more than two points. Caleb Maassen got the ball rolling, scoring the game’s first basket and starting what was a big night for the second-year forward. The two teams went blow for blow in the first half, with the Blue Jays heading to the locker room at halftime with a 36-35 lead.
Maassen also scored the first to start the second half and then the next two baskets to go on a 6-0 run to give the Jays a 42-35 lead. Jaxon Althaus hit a 3 to give the Blue Jays their first 10-point lead of the game. The Saints fought back to reduce it to 55-51 and force Westminster to call a time out. The teams traded baskets after the timeout and then the game turned into a battle at the free throw line, with the next 10 points of the game being scored from the charity boards. Central Christian made a field goal with 4:48 left to cut the Blue Jays’ lead to 62-60. Makygh Galbreath went to the free-throw line and made both free throws to regain the lead at four. Then the Jays hit straight 3s of their seniors Galbreath and Althaus. Both 3s were assisted by Maassen, and the roof nearly blew off the historic gymnasium as the Blue Jays took a 70-64 lead with 2:11 left in the game.
The Saints refusing to leave hit their own 3 with 12 seconds left to make it 77-76. Galbreath made two free throws to give the Jays a three-point lead. Westminster called a timeout to discuss and talk about how to handle the in-bounds play that ensued by the Saints. The Jays showed full-court pressure but backed off once the ball went in. Saints rushed the ball downfield and attempted a dribble pass, but it wasn’t clean, and they were forced to put a deep 3 with Althaus all over the shooter. Once the blow landed, it hit the glass, rim front, rim side and exterior as the Blue Jay faithful breathed a sigh of relief and began to celebrate victory 79 -76.
Althaus led the way with 21 points, five rebounds and four assists in the game. He went 3-6 behind the 3-point line; he was also clutch from the free throw line in the stretch, going 6 for 7. Maassen capped his game with 20 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Tre Kempker had 13 points and went 3 for 3 from the free throw line. Galbreath was the fourth different Blue Jay to score in double figures with 11 points. He went 8 for 12 from the free throw line. Westminster was 23-30 from the free throw line, shooting 76% in the game.
The Blue Jays will be back in action at 3 p.m. Saturday when they host Know College.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.fultonsun.com/news/2022/dec/02/westminster-mens-basketball-gets-first-win-of/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Westminster men’s basketball earns first win of Creal era
- Bringing the G20 Stick to Delhi from Bali – OpEd – Eurasia Review
- Green Book actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. Found dead outside Bronx factory
- Student dies after being bitten by a spider
- Discuss polling dates or else I will dissolve assemblies: Imran Khan to Sharif government
- Will Allu Arjun be part of Bollywood Multi-Starrer?
- ‘I’m not going to flip this place, we will’
- School dress codes can discriminate against many students, report finds | Across America
- I will support my friend PM Modi, says Prez Joe Biden on India’s G20 Presidency | Latest India News
- Is Industry 4.0 technology a good thing?
- A 4.5-magnitude earthquake strikes areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan
- Kanye West’s Twitter account suspended after posting swastika – The Hollywood Reporter