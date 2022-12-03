Westminster men’s basketball earns first win of Creal era

The Westminster College men’s basketball team held their home opener on Thursday night as they took on the Central Christian College Saints in their first game inside the historic gymnasium this season. The Blue Jays got off to a slow start, going 0-5 to start the season. It hasn’t been an ideal start to coaching Todd Creals’ first season at the helm of this Blue Jays team. Things turned around that night as the Blue Jays won in spectacular fashion, 79-76. The Saints put out a buzzer 3 that hit the backboard and then hit the front edge, and it felt like time stood still as the ball floated over the edge before falling to the ground and to secure the first victory of the Creal era. . The Jays are now 1-5 this season and the Saints are down to 2-6.

It was a fight in a game that saw eight ties and 16 lead changes. The Blue Jays led by 10 points at various times. Meanwhile, the Saints have never led by more than two points. Caleb Maassen got the ball rolling, scoring the game’s first basket and starting what was a big night for the second-year forward. The two teams went blow for blow in the first half, with the Blue Jays heading to the locker room at halftime with a 36-35 lead.

Maassen also scored the first to start the second half and then the next two baskets to go on a 6-0 run to give the Jays a 42-35 lead. Jaxon Althaus hit a 3 to give the Blue Jays their first 10-point lead of the game. The Saints fought back to reduce it to 55-51 and force Westminster to call a time out. The teams traded baskets after the timeout and then the game turned into a battle at the free throw line, with the next 10 points of the game being scored from the charity boards. Central Christian made a field goal with 4:48 left to cut the Blue Jays’ lead to 62-60. Makygh Galbreath went to the free-throw line and made both free throws to regain the lead at four. Then the Jays hit straight 3s of their seniors Galbreath and Althaus. Both 3s were assisted by Maassen, and the roof nearly blew off the historic gymnasium as the Blue Jays took a 70-64 lead with 2:11 left in the game.

The Saints refusing to leave hit their own 3 with 12 seconds left to make it 77-76. Galbreath made two free throws to give the Jays a three-point lead. Westminster called a timeout to discuss and talk about how to handle the in-bounds play that ensued by the Saints. The Jays showed full-court pressure but backed off once the ball went in. Saints rushed the ball downfield and attempted a dribble pass, but it wasn’t clean, and they were forced to put a deep 3 with Althaus all over the shooter. Once the blow landed, it hit the glass, rim front, rim side and exterior as the Blue Jay faithful breathed a sigh of relief and began to celebrate victory 79 -76.

Althaus led the way with 21 points, five rebounds and four assists in the game. He went 3-6 behind the 3-point line; he was also clutch from the free throw line in the stretch, going 6 for 7. Maassen capped his game with 20 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Tre Kempker had 13 points and went 3 for 3 from the free throw line. Galbreath was the fourth different Blue Jay to score in double figures with 11 points. He went 8 for 12 from the free throw line. Westminster was 23-30 from the free throw line, shooting 76% in the game.

The Blue Jays will be back in action at 3 p.m. Saturday when they host Know College.