Fashion
I’m a bride – people say my dress was inappropriate for a church wedding but I disagree
A BRIDE wore a dress she loves on her wedding day, but caused a stir online, with many saying it was inappropriate for her church ceremony.
She shared a video response to critics who said her dress was a poor choice for the occasion and disagreed with the negative view.
Bride Jaidys Thompson shared a video celebrating her nuptial bliss and showing off her beautiful dress for the occasion.
Although she was smiling and happy in her wedding photos, one viewer left a comment saying, “This is not an appropriate dress to wear to a church.”
Not one to let that dampen her mood, the young woman responded by another video making it clear that she doesn’t care what the other woman thinks of her dress.
Captioned “Well, for you that would definitely be inappropriate, but for me that was perfect,” Thompson applauded in the most polite manner.
In the video of the new bride, she pins the TikTok user’s comment in the top left as she shows off additional wedding photos and videos of her stunning dress at her wedding.
The dress in question has a cap sleeve style at the top with a plunging, lace-covered sweetheart neckline that lifts and shapes her bust and tapers into her lean figure.
The lace top of the garment wasn’t the most revealing part, but rather the lower half that alarmed several people.
The lace details cover the bodice and only up to the bride’s crotch before it goes completely sheer.
In one photo from the video, the bride is standing in front of the natural light and you can see her bare legs through the dress.
To make it more appropriate, she pairs it with a puffy tulle train that covers her bottom.
Many viewers agreed that Thompson’s wedding dress may not have been appropriate for the religious environment, but she still looked beautiful in it.
“Gorgeous but definitely not for church if you are going to have a religious ceremony. We have to respect it,” one user commented.
“The comment is just not appropriate, but it’s beautiful,” another person added.
“My church priest would have sent me home to change and come back. Where is that???” asked another.
“Nice dress but not for the church we need to have respect,” one viewer shared.
Worries over the wedding dress are in the rearview mirror as Thompson and her husband are now expecting their first child.
