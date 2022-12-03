Today star Jenna Bush Hager grabbed everyone’s attention with an unforgettable sexy night look





Jenna Bush Hagerfashion game does not go unnoticed on Today with Hoda and Jennabut now she takes her flawless style from daytime television to nighttime television. At the end of November, she appeared on Andy Cohenit is with his co-host Hoda Kotb. As the three discussed various topics, fans couldn’t help but be mesmerized by Jenna’s wardrobe choice. Instead of the generally demure dresses, people see her for TodayAt hour four, she opted to bring the allure in a sexy sleeveless black bodycon dress. The dress was not only knee length, it also featured a halter neckline and subtle colored stripes on the corset area. The The author accessorized the outfit with a pair of strappy heels, her frequently seen gold necklaces and bracelets. Making sure to keep the focus on the dress, Jenna wore her blonde hair in classic beachy waves and neutral makeup. Cheer//Getty Images Cheer//Getty Images Jenna clearly isn’t afraid to spice up her wardrobe these days, and it definitely seems to be working for her. She even tried new parts while appearing on NBC’s daytime talk show. In fact, she surprised onlookers when she stepped out in a burgundy velvet suit as a subtle nod to 1970s fashion just a few weeks ago. Talk with Good Housekeeping, she revealed that she puts her ensembles together. “I think clothes are fun,” she told Us. “[Hoda and I] we don’t have our own stylist, we do our own thing.” Unfortunately, there is no information online about where she got her dress for the late night TV appearance. But luckily, we’ve dug around and found similar options that won’t break the bank. Take a peek below while you wait to see what look Jenna will have next: Sleeveless Plain Bodycon Midi Dress Now 13% off Sweetheart Sleeveless Bodycon Midi Dress Sleeveless Stretch Bodycon Midi Dress Now 12% off Back Split Bodycon Midi Dress Editorial Assistant As an entertainment and news editorial assistant for Good Housekeeping, Adrianna (her) writes about everything TV, movies, music and pop culture. She graduated from Yeshiva University with a BA in Journalism and a minor in Business Management. She covers shows like The recruit, 9-1-1 and Grey’s Anatomyalthough when she’s not watching the latest show on Netflix, she’s taking up martial arts or drinking way too much coffee. This content is imported from OpenWeb. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

