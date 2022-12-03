Priyanka Chopra Wears Sheer Beaded Tony Ward Couture Dress





As POPSUGAR editors, we independently curate and write things we love and think you’ll love too. If you purchase a product that we have recommended, we may receive an affiliate commission, which in turn supports our work. Priyanka Chopra is giving new meaning to the nude dress, as she recently wore a Tony Ward Couture transparent and nude dress but completely covered with sequins and shiny pearls. Seen at the opening ceremony of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, December 1, the 40-year-old star’s silk dress featured swirling gold embroidery on the plunging neckline and along the train. The look, taken straight from the fashion show of Ward’s latest collection by the stylist law cockroach, was a stunning display of glamour. With a cape-like silhouette, the dress hung over its frame with floor-grazing sleeves. Plunging both front and back, the deep V-neckline was accented with three rows of beaded fringe. Chopra accessorized with a diamond and emerald embellished choker and matching earrings. The actress kept her hair and makeup simple, allowing her beachy waves to cascade over her shoulders in a side part, with fairly understated natural makeup. Although Chopra attended this particular event solo, it took place on her fourth wedding anniversary to singer Nick Jonas. To celebrate, she posted an adorable photo, writing, “Find yourself a guy who reminds you everyday that you’re loved. Happy birthday baby.” Lately, Chopra has been opting for tailored suits, like her white pants and crop top last month, followed by colorful matching separates a few days later. Seeing her shine in couture for a night out seemed quite appropriate, especially in the middle of the holiday season. Ahead, check out Chopra’s regal look and find out how you can shop the design to order from Ward’s workshop.

